NFL Playoff Odds 2019: Early Lines for Wild-Card Games and Super Bowl

Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

Three of the four NFL wild-card round matchups were set during the late Sunday afternoon slate.

Baltimore secured the No. 4 seed and the AFC North title with a win over the Cleveland Browns, while the Los Angeles Chargers were locked into the No. 5 seed when the Kansas City Chiefs beat Oakland and landed the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Over in the NFC, the Chicago Bears ended up as the No. 3 seed, and with their win over Minnesota, they allowed the Philadelphia Eagles to squeak into the postseason as the No. 6 seed.

The other matchup in the NFC pits the NFC East champion Dallas Cowboys against the Seattle Seahawks, while the Texans host the winner of Sunday night's clash between Indianapolis and Tennessee in the other AFC wild-card game.

Wild-Card Games and Odds (via OddsShark)

All Times ET.

AFC

Saturday, January 5

No. 6 Indianapolis or Tennessee at No. 3 Houston (4:35 p.m., ESPN/ABC)

Sunday, January 6

No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers at No. 4 Baltimore (-3) (1:05 p.m., CBS)

For the second time in three weeks, the Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens face off, but this time around they'll square off at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Ravens benefited from a December surge powered by rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson to take over the AFC North lead from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

John Cordes/Associated Press

In the 22-10 win over the Chargers at StubHub Center, Jackson racked up his career high in passing yards with 204.

Although the Ravens are riding a wave of confidence into the playoffs, they're going up against one of the best road teams in the NFL.

The Chargers are 7-1 on their travels with victories over Pittsburgh, Seattle and Kansas City, and with an impressive defense in hand, Anthony Lynn's team is more than capable of pulling off a victory.

The Houston Texans ended up with the No. 3 seed after they lost out on a first-round bye on a head-to-head tiebreaker to the New England Patriots.

Houston hosts a AFC South rival, but it won't know its wild-card opponent until after the Sunday night game between Indianapolis and Tennessee reaches a conclusion.

Bill O'Brien's team went 1-1 against both the Colts and the Titans, as it won its second meeting with Tennessee and lost the rematch with Indianapolis in Week 14.

NFC

Saturday, January 5

No. 5 Seattle at No. 4 Dallas (-2.5) (8:15 p.m., Fox)

Sunday, January 6

No. 6 Philadelphia at No. 3 Chicago (-7) (4:40 p.m., NBC)

The most competitive wild-card contest could occur at AT&T Stadium, as the experienced Seattle Seahawks, led by quarterback Russell Wilson, face off against Dallas' stingy defense.

The Cowboys entered Week 17 with the sixth-best total defense in the NFL, and despite giving up 35 points to the New York Giants, they enter the wild-card round with plenty of confidence.

While it was a questionable call to keep quarterback Dak Prescott in for the entire Week 17 clash, the Cowboys signal-caller picked up some valuable confidence by throwing for 387 yards and four touchdowns.

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

If Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott work into an offensive rhythm, they'll be a menace to the Seattle defense that gave up 55 combined points in the last two games.

The other wild-card matchup features the defending Super Bowl champion and the team that allowed it to reach the postseason.

After benefiting from Minnesota's loss to Chicago to qualify for the playoffs, Philadelphia heads to Soldier Field to take on the NFC North winner.

The Bears boast a formidable defense led by linebacker Khalil Mack, but they're going up against one of the hottest teams in the NFL, as the Eagles knocked off the Los Angeles Rams and Houston in December.

However, the Bears could benefit from the health of the Eagles quarterbacks, as Nick Foles left the Week 17 clash with the Redskins with a bruised ribs, but ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Eagles think he'll be fine.

Super Bowl Odds (via OddsShark)

As of December 29.

New Orleans and the Los Angeles Rams were the two best teams in the regular season, and they deserve to be the front runners to win the Super Bowl because of their 13-3 records.

With Patrick Mahomes at the helm, the Kansas City Chiefs have the best odds of any AFC team, but you should never count out the New England Patriots given their history under Bill Belichick and Tom Brady.

If you're looking for the best value, the Eagles at +5,000 are worth a wager because of the momentum they carry into the playoffs and the experience they have from winning the Super Bowl a year ago.

Seattle is also worth a long shot bet because of the experience Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll carry.

Outside of the top two teams in the AFC, the Ravens and Chargers are worth watching, and if you sprinkle on a bit on both franchises, you could be rewarded if they knock off one or both of the Chiefs and Patriots.