Video: Watch Lions K Matt Prater Fool Packers with TD Pass on Fake Field Goal

Video: Watch Lions K Matt Prater Fool Packers with TD Pass on Fake Field GoalDecember 30, 2018
The Checkdown @thecheckdown
.@PatMcAfeeShow calling a kicker TD pass is everything we've ever wanted 🙌@MattPrater_5 https://t.co/GEsh58X58u
Matt Prater has had a solid season for the Detroit Lions as a kicker in 2018, missing just four field goals and zero extra points entering Sunday.
Turns out he can throw the ball a little, too.
In Sunday's Week 17 matchup against the Green Bay Packers, Prater did his best Matthew Stafford impression, taking a direct snap on a fake field goal before finding Levine Toilolo in the end zone for an eight-yard score.
That gave the Lions a 13-0 lead over the Packers early in the second quarter.
In a season to forget for 5-10 Detroit, Prater provided at least one highlight.
