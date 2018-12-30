Video: Watch Lions K Matt Prater Fool Packers with TD Pass on Fake Field Goal

Matt Prater has had a solid season for the Detroit Lions as a kicker in 2018, missing just four field goals and zero extra points entering Sunday.

Turns out he can throw the ball a little, too.

In Sunday's Week 17 matchup against the Green Bay Packers, Prater did his best Matthew Stafford impression, taking a direct snap on a fake field goal before finding Levine Toilolo in the end zone for an eight-yard score.

That gave the Lions a 13-0 lead over the Packers early in the second quarter.

In a season to forget for 5-10 Detroit, Prater provided at least one highlight.