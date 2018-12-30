Glazer: Marvin Lewis, Todd Bowles Among 7 Likely Head Coach Firings After Season

Gary Landers/Associated Press

Marvin Lewis' lengthy tenure as head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals reportedly may reach its conclusion following Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, "It looks like this will be [Lewis'] last year with Cincinnati."

Glazer listed several other coaches who are expected to lose their jobs as well, including Todd Bowles of the New York Jets, Vance Joseph of the Denver Broncos, Dirk Koetter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Steve Wilks of the Arizona Cardinals.

He also believes a pair of interim head coaches in Gregg Williams of the Cleveland Browns and Joe Philbin of the Green Bay Packers will not be retained.

Glazer's report on Lewis conflicts with one released by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Sunday.

Per Rapoport, there is "no expectation" Lewis will be fired, although that could change after a meeting with team owner Mike Brown on Tuesday.

Depending on how that meeting goes, Lewis reportedly could be fired or opt to retire.

Lewis has been Cincinnati's head coach since 2003, making him the second-longest-tenured head coach in the NFL behind only Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots.

The 60-year-old Lewis holds a career record of 131-121-3 with seven playoff appearances, but he has never won a playoff game as a head coach, and at 6-9, the Bengals will miss the postseason for the third consecutive campaign.

While Lewis' situation is in question, it would not be a particularly big surprise to see Bowles, Joseph, Koetter and Wilks fired on or before Black Monday.

Bowles' Jets are 4-11 and will miss the playoffs for the fourth straight season under him.

Joseph's Broncos are 6-9, and they have missed the playoffs in each of his two seasons at the helm.

After going 9-7 in his first season as Tampa's head coach, Koetter went 5-11 last season, and the Bucs missed the playoffs again this year at 5-10.

Wilks is in his first season as Arizona's head coach after enjoying success as defensive coordinator of the Carolina Panthers, but the Cardinals have looked lost on offense all season long and are just 3-12 on the year.

The most surprising name on Glazer's list may be Williams since the Browns have played great under him.

Since firing Hue Jackson and naming Williams the interim head coach, Cleveland is 5-2.

If the Browns beat the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, they will finish with a winning record (8-7-1) for the first time since 2007 and knock the Ravens out of the playoffs provided the Steelers beat the Bengals.

Philbin is 2-1 as Green Bay's interim head coach since the firing of Mike McCarthy, but it seems likely that the Packers will look for a more impactful hire to supplement the presence of quarterback Aaron Rodgers.