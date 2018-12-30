Broncos Rumors: Elway May Target Gary Kubiak as OC If Vance Joseph Isn't Fired

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos reportedly may add a Super Bowl-winning head coach to their staff if Vance Joseph isn't fired.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Broncos general manager John Elway will likely part ways with Joseph after Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, but if not, he may attempt to hire Gary Kubiak as offensive coordinator:

Kubiak spent nine seasons with the Broncos as a quarterback and then served as the team's head coach in 2015 and 2016 after an eight-year stint as head coach of the Houston Texans.

He went 21-11 in two seasons as Denver's head coach and led the Broncos to a win in Super Bowl 50.

Kubiak retired after the 2016 season for health reasons.

In two seasons under Joseph, the Broncos are just 11-20 with no playoff appearances. They enter Sunday's game against the Chargers with a 6-9 mark.

That seems to suggest the Broncos will go in another direction, but Joseph could benefit from a respected offensive mind like Kubiak.

Few people are better versed at experiencing success within the Broncos organization than Kubiak.

In addition to his time as a quarterback and head coach with the Broncos, Kubiak was the team's offensive coordinator from 1995 to 2005.

He won two Super Bowls as the Broncos offensive coordinator after winning a Super Bowl with the San Francisco 49ers as quarterbacks coach in 1994.

Currently, Kubiak is Denver's senior personnel adviser, making him a key figure with regard to the draft and free agency.

If Elway decides to keep Joseph and manages to convince Kubiak to return to the sideline, the biggest challenge will be sorting out the quarterback situation.

Case Keenum has been mediocre under center for Denver this season, and the organization has struggled to find a replacement for Peyton Manning.

Kubiak did win a Super Bowl during the worst season of Manning's career, though, which suggests he can cultivate offensive success even without an elite option at quarterback.