Rose Bowl 2019: Ohio State vs. Washington TV Schedule, Time and Odds

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The 2019 Rose Bowl is shaping up to be the final game for Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer. The accomplished head coach announced his retirement in early December, wrapping up his tenure after seven highly successful seasons and one national championship. His Buckeyes will represent the Big Ten when they take on Washington, the Pac-12 champions, on New Year's Day in Pasadena, California.

Ohio State is 12-1 going into this game, their lone loss coming agains Purdue on Oct. 20. The Buckeyes managed a one-loss season despite Meyer's three-game suspension for his handling of domestic abuse allegations against a former assistant coach.

The Huskies are 10-3 on the year. They last played in the Pac-12 championship game, beating Utah 10-3. It's the last game for senior quarterback Jake Browning, wrapping up his fourth year as Huskies starter.

Neutral fans can tune in hoping to catch a glimpse of several top NFL prospects.

Here's how to watch.

2019 Rose Bowl Info: Ohio State vs. Washington

When: Tuesday, Jan. 1 at 5 p.m. ET

Where: Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Odds: Ohio State -6.5 | Over/Under 57.5

Odds courtesy of Odds Shark and updated as of Monday, Dec. 31 at 7 a.m. ET.

While some draft-watchers will be disappointed that defensive end Nick Bosa, a potential top overall pick in 2019, won't be suiting up for Ohio State, there's still plenty of talent on display.

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins could be the first signal-caller chosen in the 2019 NFL draft, assuming he declares. The redshirt sophomore has had a phenomenal season, throwing for 4,580 yards, 47 touchdowns and just eight picks, while completing passes at a 70.2 percent clip. Not bad for a first-year starter.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Rose Bowl provides Haskins an opportunity to show he can execute against NFL-level talent, because that's exactly what the Huskies have on a defense that tied for 5th in the FBS with 15.5 points allowed per game.

Washington has produced a number of NFL-caliber corners and safeties in recent years. Three Huskies were picked in the 2017 NFL draft, led by Kevin King in the first spot of the second round. Marcus Peters was taken in the first round 2015, and same goes for Desmond Trufant in 2013.

Byron Murphy appears to be the next in line. Murphy totaled four interceptions and 13 passes defensed this season as a redshirt sophomore. SB Nation's Dan Kadar has him as an mid-first round pick in his latest mock draft. Murphy will be looking to lock down Buckeyes wideout Parris Campbell, who led the team in receiving yards.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Murphy will have help making life difficult for Haskins, as The Ringer's Danny Kelly notes:

"Murphy’s going to have some help in the coverage department, playing alongside a pair of All-American defenders in safety Taylor Rapp and linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven, both of whom could be picked in the top two rounds should they declare."

If Ohio State struggles through the air, they can turn to 1,000-yard rusher J.K. Dobbins on the ground. He might have a tough go himself, as the Huskies ranked 15th in the nation in rushing defense (116.4 yards allowed per game).

When The Huskies have the ball, they will look to Browning's experience to lead them. Browning is a long way from the highs of his incredible sophomore season where he threw for 43 touchdowns. He has 16 TDs against 10 interceptions this year, but still does a solid job of getting the ball down the field.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Huskies will rely on running backs Myles Gaskin (1,147 yards, 10 TDs) and Salvon Ahmed (604 yards, 7 TDs) to keep the offense balanced and hopefully strong enough to keep up with the Buckeyes' potent attack.

Overall, Ohio State's defense wasn't all that stingy this year, giving up 25.7 points per game. Bosa's absence will likely take the sting out of the Buckeyes' pass rush, and the experienced Browning could march his squad down the field if given too much time to operate. Kelly points to Buckeyes defensive tackle Dre'Mont Jones as one to watch, noting "a big game on this big stage could do wonders for the junior pass rusher’s draft stock."

Washington will be looking to give Browning a winning sendoff on Tuesday, just like Ohio State will be doing for coach Meyer. This game is likely to come down to the Haskins and how well he handles Washington's elite defense. If he puts on a show, it could ensure its a final farewell for the pro prospect as well.