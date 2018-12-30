UFC 232 Results: Jon Jones Wins Light Heavyweight Title in Return from PED Ban

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Jon Jones wasn't fazed by the last-minute venue change for UFC 232 after winning the light heavyweight title by defeating Alexander Gustafsson on Saturday night.

As has been the case in recent years, Jones was the story of this event for his exploits away from the Octagon. The Nevada State Athletic Commission didn't license him following an abnormal drug test, prompting UFC to move the show from Las Vegas to Inglewood, California.

The show wound up going off without a hitch, highlighted by Jones' title win and Amanda Nunes' stunning upset of Cris Cyborg to capture the women's featherweight title.

UFC 232 Results

Men's light heavweight title: Jon Jones def. Alexander Gustafsson via third-round TKO (punches)

Women's featherweight title: Amanda Nunes def. Cris Cyborg via first-round KO (punches)

Welterweight bout: Michael Chiesa def. Carlos Condit via second-round submission

Light heavyweight bout: Corey Anderson def. Ilir Latifi via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Featherweight bout: Alexander Volkanovski def. Chad Mendes via second-round TKO (punches)

Heavyweight bout: Walt Harris def. Andrei Arlovski via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 27-30)

Women's featherweight bout: Megan Anderson def. Cat Zingano via first-round TKO (kick)

Bantamweight bout: Petr Yan def. Douglas Silva de Andrade via second-round TKO (corner stoppage)

Lightweight bout: Ryan Hall def. B.J. Penn via first-round submission

Bantamweight bout: Nathaniel Wood def. Andre Ewell via third-round submission

Middleweight bout: Uriah Hall def. Bevon Lewis via third-round knockout (punch)

Welterweight bout: Curtis Millender def. Siyar Bahadurzada via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Catchweight bout (137 pounds): Montel Jackson def. Brian Kelleher via first-round submission

Jon Jones Remains Unstoppable

Even though there's a lot of baggage that comes with Jon Jones, there's little dispute that inside the Octagon, he is the most dominant force in UFC history.

After defeating Gustafsson via third-round TKO to regain the UFC light heavyweight title, Jones has improved to 23-1 with one no-contest and 16 wins by stoppage.

Jones is seemingly capable of walking in off the street and making top fighters look like novices. Gustafsson's career has veered off track since his first match with Jones five years ago. He's just 3-3 in his past six fights after Saturday's loss, and three of his five career defeats have come in title bouts.

The UFC has bent over backwards to cater to Jones because his natural ability makes him so captivating. As long as the 31-year-old can keep himself out of trouble, the 205-pound division will run through him for the foreseeable future.

Amanda Nunes Steamrolls Cris Cyborg

Rather than wait to see if Cris Cyborg would make a mistake, Amanda Nunes took a page out of her opponent's playbook to win the UFC women's featherweight championship.

When the bell rang to start the match, Nunes seemingly ran out of her corner to bring the fight to Cyborg. After a flurry of strikes, the champion was knocked to the ground in 51 seconds when the referee called for the stoppage.

Nunes has staked her claim as the greatest female fighter in UFC history, if not all of mixed martial arts, based on her resume:

Cyborg has been virtually unbeatable in her career. The 33-year-old entered UFC 232 on a 21-fight unbeaten streak that includes one no-contest when she failed a drug test in December 2011. She won four of her first five UFC fights by TKO, three of which came in the first two rounds.

Nunes didn't let any of Cyborg's previous accolades intimidate her. She proved beyond any doubt that the women's division is hers, and everyone else is merely fighting for second place.

Ryan Hall Extends B.J. Penn's Losing Streak

In a bout between two fighters heading in opposite directions, Ryan Hall made quick work of B.J. Penn with a submission less than three minutes into the first round.

After losing his first professional fight in 2006, Hall took a six-year sabbatical from mixed martial arts before returning in 2012. The 33-year-old has been unstoppable with seven straight wins, including five stoppages.

Back in September, Hall explained his two-year layoff since his last fight in December 2016, telling The MMA Hour he's spent time running a gym and told UFC matchmakers he was only interested in "very difficult and challenging opposition."



There was a time when Penn would have fallen into that criteria, but he's clearly well past his prime at this point. The UFC Hall of Famer tied a record he would rather not be associated with:

Penn is in the midst of a seven-fight winless streak, which includes a February 2011 draw against Jon Fitch. Dating back to 2010, he owns a 1-8-1 record, with his lone victory against Matt Hughes in the penultimate fight of Hughes' career.

Every athlete must decide when is the right time to walk away. Penn, who just turned 40 on Dec. 13, appears to be well past his expiration date in the Octagon, but it has not deterred him from continuing to compete.