Report: Steve Sarkisian 'Seriously at Risk' of Being Fired as Falcons OC

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 29, 2018

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 30: Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian on the field during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 30, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)
Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, who has been with the team for two seasons, "is seriously at risk" of losing his job, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Rapoport noted that defensive coordinator Marquand Manuel is as well.

After finishing No. 1 in scoring in 2016 under ex-coordinator Kyle Shanahan, the Falcons fell to No. 15 in 2017 with Sarkisian calling plays. Atlanta improved to No. 11 in 2018, but a struggling ground game and red-zone woes marred the attack. The 6-9 Falcons will miss the playoffs after they made the Super Bowl in 2016 and reached the divisional round last season.

Rapoport reported that ex-Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, who was on the same 'Hawks staff as current Falcons head coach Dan Quinn when the latter was a Seattle defensive coordinator, could take the job.

              

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

