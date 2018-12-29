Eagle Lands on Notre Dame Fan After National Anthem at CFP Semifinal vs. Clemson

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 29, 2018

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 29: A bald eagle lands on a fans arm after performing a flyover in the stadium during the College Football Playoff Semifinal Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Clemson Tigers at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

"The Eagle has landed" is one of the more notable sentences in history.

Astronaut Neil Armstrong uttered the words after piloting the lunar lander to a safe stop on the moon in 1969.

Nearly 50 years later, they had a different meaning on Earth.

Prior to the College Football Playoff Semifinal between Clemson and Notre Dame, an eagle landed on the back and shoulders of a Notre Dame fan in the AT&T Stadium stands in Arlington, Texas.

Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated provided footage:

The eagle was part of the pregame ceremonies and flew in the stadium during the presentation of the American flag.

Perhaps the eagle's landing is a sign of good fortune for the Fighting Irish, who may need a little luck. Entering the game, they were 10.5-point underdogs, per OddsShark.

Related

    Report: Houston to Fire Major Applewhite

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Report: Houston to Fire Major Applewhite

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Pac-12 Exploring Taking on Private Equity Partners

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Report: Pac-12 Exploring Taking on Private Equity Partners

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Updated CFP Title Odds 💰

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Updated CFP Title Odds 💰

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Urban Meyer: ‘I Don’t Believe I’ll Coach Football Again’

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Urban Meyer: ‘I Don’t Believe I’ll Coach Football Again’

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report