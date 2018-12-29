Eagle Lands on Notre Dame Fan After National Anthem at CFP Semifinal vs. Clemson

Eagle Lands on Notre Dame Fan After National Anthem at CFP Semifinal vs. ClemsonDecember 29, 2018
"The Eagle has landed" is one of the more notable sentences in history.
Astronaut Neil Armstrong uttered the words after piloting the lunar lander to a safe stop on the moon in 1969.
Nearly 50 years later, they had a different meaning on Earth.
Prior to the College Football Playoff Semifinal between Clemson and Notre Dame, an eagle landed on the back and shoulders of a Notre Dame fan in the AT&T Stadium stands in Arlington, Texas.
Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated provided footage:
Bleacher Report CFB @BR_CFB
What’s going on at the Cotton Bowl? A bald eagle just landed on a Notre Dame fan 😳 (via @RossDellenger) https://t.co/SwUPsCLDlj
The eagle was part of the pregame ceremonies and flew in the stadium during the presentation of the American flag.
Perhaps the eagle's landing is a sign of good fortune for the Fighting Irish, who may need a little luck. Entering the game, they were 10.5-point underdogs, per OddsShark.
