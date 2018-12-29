Eagle Lands on Notre Dame Fan After National Anthem at CFP Semifinal vs. Clemson

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

"The Eagle has landed" is one of the more notable sentences in history.

Astronaut Neil Armstrong uttered the words after piloting the lunar lander to a safe stop on the moon in 1969.

Nearly 50 years later, they had a different meaning on Earth.

Prior to the College Football Playoff Semifinal between Clemson and Notre Dame, an eagle landed on the back and shoulders of a Notre Dame fan in the AT&T Stadium stands in Arlington, Texas.

Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated provided footage:

The eagle was part of the pregame ceremonies and flew in the stadium during the presentation of the American flag.

Perhaps the eagle's landing is a sign of good fortune for the Fighting Irish, who may need a little luck. Entering the game, they were 10.5-point underdogs, per OddsShark.