Deal or No Deal: Negotiating Every Team's Priciest Contract Decision

0 of 32

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Is this player worth the price tag? That's a question front offices must address when making roster decisions in the offseason.

A free-agent pickup from last offseason or an undrafted rookie may have shown enough potential for teams to consider saving cash at certain positions. There's little reason to keep an average contributor at a top-dollar rate when there's a rising asset earning a fifth of his salary.

In other scenarios, veteran players haven't produced at a level that justifies their paychecks. Perhaps they're on a sharp decline, or maybe recent injuries have rendered them unreliable.

General managers also have to contemplate whether to extend or allow players on expiring contracts to walk in free agency. Even with steady production, the cost to retain a talent may not be feasible for clubs with limited cap space.

We'll take a look at the potential cost to keep top impending free agents, and then we'll decide deal or no deal. Should the team cut or re-sign a player with a costly cap hit coming up in 2019?