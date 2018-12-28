Nathan Oystrick Steps Down as Humboldt Broncos Head Coach, General Manager

Nathan Oystrick Steps Down as Humboldt Broncos Head Coach, General ManagerDecember 28, 2018
Nathan Oystrick announced Friday he has stepped down as the Humboldt Broncos' head coach and general manager (h/t Associated Press):
I have stepped away from the Humboldt Broncos. Despite the extreme stress and constant pressure of working with the organization, I gave them everything I possibly could and am proud of their performance, and mine, this season. I will issue a proper statement shortly.
Oystrick was hired as the team's coach and GM after head coach Darcy Haugan and 15 other members of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League team died following a bus crash on April 6.
The 36-year-old, who played three seasons in the NHL, led Humboldt to a 21-13-2-1 record. The Broncos' 45 points are the fourth-most in the 12-team league.
The Broncos released a statement after Oystrick's resignation:
Assistant Scott Barney will take over as the team's interim coach and general manager. Per David Giles of Global News Canada, the 39-year-old played professional hockey for 19 seasons, including 27 NHL games. He was hired prior to the 2018-19 season.
Barney's first game leading the Broncos will take place at home on Wednesday against the Notre Dame Hounds.
