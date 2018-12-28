Nathan Oystrick Steps Down as Humboldt Broncos Head Coach, General Manager

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 28, 2018

NEWARK, NJ - MARCH 17: Pucks sit on the ice during warmups prior to the game betrween the New Jersey Devils and the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Prudential Center on March 17, 2015 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Nathan Oystrick announced Friday he has stepped down as the Humboldt Broncos' head coach and general manager (h/t Associated Press): 

Oystrick was hired as the team's coach and GM after head coach Darcy Haugan and 15 other members of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League team died following a bus crash on April 6.

The 36-year-old, who played three seasons in the NHL, led Humboldt to a 21-13-2-1 record. The Broncos' 45 points are the fourth-most in the 12-team league.

The Broncos released a statement after Oystrick's resignation:

Assistant Scott Barney will take over as the team's interim coach and general manager. Per David Giles of Global News Canada, the 39-year-old played professional hockey for 19 seasons, including 27 NHL games. He was hired prior to the 2018-19 season.

Barney's first game leading the Broncos will take place at home on Wednesday against the Notre Dame Hounds.

Related

    Every NFL Team's Top Offseason Priority 📝

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Every NFL Team's Top Offseason Priority 📝

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Power Rankings: Bucks Back in Familiar Spot

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Power Rankings: Bucks Back in Familiar Spot

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Kyler vs. Tua Is the QB Battle of Our Generation

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Kyler vs. Tua Is the QB Battle of Our Generation

    Matt Hayes
    via Bleacher Report

    Sixers May Have an Embiid-Simmons Issue

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Sixers May Have an Embiid-Simmons Issue

    Yaron Weitzman
    via Bleacher Report