Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

The Minnesota Vikings (8-6-1) can clinch a playoff berth on Sunday and virtually guarantee a third meeting with the Chicago Bears (11-4) next weekend when they host them as small home favorites at sportsbooks. Minnesota would earn at least the No. 6 seed in the NFC with a win while the Seattle Seahawks have already clinched a spot in the postseason and will be the No. 5 seed as long as they defeat the Arizona Cardinals.

NFL point spread: The Vikings opened as 4.5-point favorites; the total was 41.5 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 21.1-18.2 Vikings (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Bears can cover the spread

If the Bears do not want to play the Vikings again, they can help prevent that from happening with a victory here. They won the first meeting 25-20 in the Week 11 Sunday night matchup, covering the spread as 2.5-point home favorites. Chicago's defense held Minnesota to only three points through the first three quarters before a late rally narrowed the gap.

The Bears have covered the spread in their last six games versus divisional opponents, which is one of the main reasons they won the NFC North.

Why the Vikings can cover the spread

The Vikings are in close to a must-win situation at home, where they are 5-2 straight up and 4-2-1 against the spread this season. Minnesota has also won the past six home meetings with Chicago by an average of nearly 13 points, covering five in a row in the role of favorite overall as well.

In addition, the Bears will not want to show the Vikings everything they plan to do if they are to meet again in the playoffs, so that works in their favor. Finally, Chicago may choose to rest starters at halftime if there is no real shot for the team to earn the No. 2 seed.

Smart betting pick

Minnesota has no excuses in this spot, which is arguably the biggest game of Kirk Cousins' career to date. The veteran quarterback who signed a big contract with the Vikings in the offseason has produced better numbers across the board than Case Keenum last year, yet their record is all that really matters at this point.

Look for Cousins to get the job done this week and lead Minnesota into the playoffs with a win and cover.

NFL betting trends

The total has gone under in 10 of the Bears' last 14 games vs the Vikings.

The Vikings are 5-0 ATS in their last five games as favorite.

The Bears are 1-10 SU in their last 11 games on the road vs teams with winning records.

