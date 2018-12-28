UEFA, FIFPro 'Condemn Racist Abuse' Towards Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

UEFA and FIFPro have joined together to condemn the racist abuse directed at defender Kalidou Koulibaly during Napoli's 1-0 defeat to Inter Milan on Wednesday.

The two organisations have also criticised the way the situation was handled by match referee Paolo Mazzoleni:

The FIGC, Italy's football federation, has since handed Inter Milan a two-match stadium ban in response to the incident, per Football Italia.

The Nerazzurri will play two home games behind closed doors and a third with one of the stands, the Curva Nord, closed.

Koulibaly has also been handed a two-match ban after he was sent off. He was booked for a foul on Matteo Politano and then handed a second yellow card for sarcastically applauding the referee's decision.

Sports journalist Nima Tavallaey offered her view on the sanctions:

The Senegal international was targeted throughout the game. Manager Carlo Ancelotti said he repeatedly asked for the match to be suspended:

The Napoli defender offered his view:

Koulibaly has received plenty of support from fellow professionals:

FIFA is set to "urge referees to take rapid, decisive action against racism" and abandon games when serious incidents occur, according to Joaquin Maroto at AS.

However, Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini has played down the racist abuse suffered by Koulibaly. In an appearance on Tiki Taka (h/t Football Italia), he said: "Bonucci was booed by the Milan fans, is that racism? Healthy teasing among fans is not to be considered racism."

FIGC chief Gabriele Gravina also gave referee Mazzoleni his backing and said players should not leave the pitch, per Sky Sport Italia (h/t Football Italia).

"We must all be quiet: Mazzoleni applied the rules perfectly yesterday. Some statements haven’t helped the climate. If players left the field then it would break the rules, followed by a negative result for their team."

Meanwhile, the mayor of Milan, Guiseppe Sala, has called the abusive chanting aimed at Koulibaly a "disgrace" in a post on Facebook (h/t Reuters). He also wrote: "It was a shameful act against a respected athlete."