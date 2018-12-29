NFL Week 17 Betting Guide: Odds, Props and Picks

4 of 9

Bears at Vikings (-4.5)

Do the Bears really have something to play for? Barring a shocking Rams loss to San Francisco, Chicago is locked in as the No. 3 seed in the NFC. That could mean a rematch in the Wild Card Round with the Vikings, who are likely facing a win-or-go-home scenario.

Chicago probably realizes it has little to gain by putting the pedal to the metal, especially if it means giving the Vikings something extra to work with in preparation for that potential NFC Wild Card Game.

Meanwhile, the Vikes have looked strong since replacing offensive coordinator John DeFilippo with Kevin Stefanski in mid-December, scoring 68 points in consecutive blowout victories over Miami and Detroit. And it's not just the offense that has taken off.

That talented D, which has underperformed for much of the season, has given up just two touchdowns and 40 points in its last three games, holding opposing quarterbacks Russell Wilson, Ryan Tannehill and Matthew Stafford to a 51.3 percent completion rate, a 3.9 yards-per-attempt average and a 55.6 passer rating.

It's also worth noting that the Vikings seem to excel when they're not in a prime-time spotlight. They've won each of their last five non-nationally televised Sunday matinees by an average margin of 17.4 points.

Don't be surprised if they win this by a double-digit margin.

49ers at Rams (-10)

In five games this season against teams that are currently 5-10 or worse, the Rams are 5-0 with an average margin of victory of 33-10.

The 49ers are 4-11, and they fell at home by 29 points to the Rams in October. Now they're on the road for a game they'd be better off losing—a game the Rams need to win to keep a first-round bye in the playoffs.

Welcome to blowout city.

We've seen time and again that the best way to beat the Rams is to neutralize their pass rush by establishing the run while flustering Rams quarterback Jared Goff into making mistakes. But the 49ers running game has the second-worst DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average), according to Football Outsiders, while the San Francisco defense ranks dead last with seven takeaways.

The 49ers might have beaten the Broncos and Seahawks before hanging with the Bears last week, but those three games came in Santa Clara. Tampa Bay and Seattle crushed the 49ers in their most recent road games, and this depleted team might be out of gas without running back Matt Breida in its finale.

Rams by a million.

Browns (+5.5) at Ravens

You just know the Browns are going to pull out every stop in an attempt to play spoiler and finish their season with a winning record, and they certainly have the talent to do that.

With young stars Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb, Myles Garrett and Jabrill Peppers all rolling, the Browns have lost just one game since Nov. 5, and four of their five victories during that stretch have come by at least six points.

They haven't been as crisp on the road as at home, which is why it's not ludicrous for them to be getting more than a handful of points from a desperate Ravens team in Baltimore. But this feels like a field-goal game, especially considering that the Browns beat the Ravens earlier this season and have an opportunistic defense that might present Lamar Jackson with his biggest challenge yet.

Jackson's first five starts for Baltimore came against low-ranked defenses, but he continued to succeed against the well-respected Chargers defense in a crucial prime-time road game last week. Still, this Cleveland D has nearly twice as many takeaways as the Bolts defense, which could be problematic for the raw, mistake-prone rookie.

There's little reason to believe this won't be a close game.