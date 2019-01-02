10 Bold College Basketball Predictions for the New Year

2 of 10

The Pac-12 has sent multiple teams to the NCAA tournament every year since first expanding to the Pac-10 in 1978. In 28 of the past 30 seasons, at least three teams from this conference went dancing. And since expanding to 12 teams at the beginning of this decade, the Pac-12 has averaged 4.4 NCAA bids.

But this league is a shell of its usual self.

Arizona State is good. It almost beat Nevada. It did beat Kansas and Mississippi State. Luguentz Dort is playing like a potential lottery pick. And the frontcourt trio of Romello White, Zylan Cheatham and De'Quon Lake is dominating on the glass. Despite the recent home loss to Princeton, the Sun Devils should be an NCAA tournament team.

If they win the Pac-12 tournament and earn the conference's automatic bid, though, there might not be another resume worthy of an at-large bid.

California and Washington State are just plain bad and might be the two worst power-conference teams in the country this season. Neither Utah nor Stanford is much better. UCLA and USC have been colossal disappointments and currently have a 1-11 record against KenPom top-100 teams. Colorado's record (9-3) looks nice, but who the heck have the Buffaloes played?

And while there are four teams with just four losses each—Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State and Washington—there have already been so many blown opportunities among that group that it's hard to imagine any of them playing well enough to win the necessary dozen or more conference games to make a run at winning the regular-season crown.

Of the bunch, Arizona is probably the top candidate. It has a nice win over Iowa State and nothing (yet) that would qualify as a terrible loss. It is also playing better than expected with transfers Chase Jeter, Justin Coleman and Ryan Luther each faring well. But this is still a bubble team at best, and it probably needs to win 14 Pac-12 games to have a strong enough resume.