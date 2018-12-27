Patriots' Rob Gronkowski Says He's 'All In' Amid Retirement Questions

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski addressed retirement questions in a Thursday press conference, saying he's "all in for the rest of this year," per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com.

The nine-year veteran has amassed 45 catches, 658 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games. Those are good numbers for most tight ends, but Gronkowski has been one of the best offensive weapons in the game (tight end or otherwise) for nearly the entirety of his career. That in part has raised talk of whether Gronkowski would hang it up after 2018.

      

