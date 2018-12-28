Joel Embiid Dominant as 76ers Rout Donovan Mitchell, Jazz

Chris Nicoll/Associated Press

Joel Embiid had 23 points, 15 rebounds, six assists and five blocks and JJ Redick added 24 points as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Utah Jazz 114-97 on Thursday at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Ben Simmons had a 14-point, 14-rebound, 12-assist triple-double for the 23-13 76ers.

Rudy Gobert had 17 points, 15 rebounds and five assists for the 17-19 Jazz. Donovan Mitchell added 23 points.

Utah's Perimeter Players Must Shoot Better to Remain Contenders

The Utah defense was its downfall Thursday as the team allowed 73 points in the second and third quarters. However, this performance was a stutter step in an otherwise solid season as Utah entered Thursday sixth in defensive efficiency.

The Jazz have a bigger long-term problem: Point guard Ricky Rubio and shooting guard Donovan Mitchell have not shot well all season.

Entering Thursday, Mitchell had made just 40.7 percent of his field goals and 29.1 percent of his three-pointers. Those numbers are down from 43.7 and 34.0 percent last year, respectively. His player efficiency rating has also dropped from 16.7 to 13.8, and his offensive rating has fallen from 103 to 96.

Mitchell is going through a sophomore slump after a fantastic rookie season, but the bigger issue may be Rubio's shooting.

Granted, scoring isn't necessarily Rubio's calling card, as he's known for his ball-handling, playmaking and defense. However, too many poor shooting nights are on Rubio's 2018-19 resume, as he's made three or fewer field goals in 17 games.

Mitchell had a solid 10-for-20 showing Thursday, so perhaps he's turning his season around. However, Rubio hit just one of his 10 field goals They (and small forward Joe Ingles) were outclassed by the 76ers backcourt of Redick, Simmons and Jimmy Butler, who combined for 56 points on 21-of-38 shooting.

Unless the Jazz backcourt improves, Utah's season may end before the playoffs. An easier down-the-stretch schedule with a handful of games against the bottom of the Eastern Conference should help, but the backcourt duo still needs to hit shots.

What's Next?

The Jazz finish a four-game homestand Saturday at 8 p.m. ET against the New York Knicks. The 76ers continue a five-game road trip with a 9 p.m. game at the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.