NFL Draft 2019: Order, 1st-Round Mock Projections After Regular-Season Finales

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

The Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles secured playoff spots in their regular-season finales, simultaneously ruining the hopes of the Minnesota Vikings and Tennessee Titans. The playoff field is set, and the run to the Super Bowl begins now.

So, you know what time is officially upon us: mock draft season, baby.

Other than a tiebreaker between the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos for the Nos. 9 and 10 slots, the first 20 picks of the 2019 NFL draft are finalized.

Yes, pro day performances and the NFL Scouting Combine will affect the perception of draft-eligible prospects—and some players still must officially declare. But there's no better time to start focusing on the opening round of next April's draft.

2019 Mock Draft Round 1

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

3. New York Jets: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

4. Oakland Raiders: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

8. Detroit Lions: Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

*9. Buffalo Bills: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

*10. Denver Broncos: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Devin White, LB, LSU

12. Green Bay Packers: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

13. Miami Dolphins: Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida

14. Atlanta Falcons: Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

15. Washington: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

16. Carolina Panthers: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

17. Cleveland Browns: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

18. Minnesota Vikings: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

19. Tennessee Titans: A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

**21. Philadelphia Eagles: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

**22. Indianapolis Colts: Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

**23. Seattle Seahawks: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

**24. Baltimore Ravens: Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State

**25. Oakland Raiders (via DAL): Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

**26. Houston Texans: David Edwards, OT, Wisconsin

**27. Oakland Raiders (via CHI): Devin Bush Jr., LB, Michigan

**28. Los Angeles Chargers: Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State

**29. New England Patriots: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

**30. Los Angeles Rams: Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

**31. Kansas City Chiefs: Anfernee Jennings, LB, Alabama

**32. Green Bay Packers (via NO): Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame

* - tiebreaker to be determined

** - playoff results will affect order

Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press

The Lions don't have a particular position of need; no, their draft focus must be upgrading any position possible.

After consecutive nine-win years, Detroit parted with Jim Caldwell and hired longtime Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia. The move didn't go as planned, and the Lions stumbled to 6-10.

While the offense regressed in a troubling way, the defense actually made a little bit of progress. Ensuring that unit continues to trend the proper direction means adding playmakers on the defensive front, especially given Ezekiel Ansah's likely departure in free agency.

One solution should be Josh Allen, the Bednarik Award and Nagurski Trophy winner as a senior at Kentucky. This season, he's amassed a team-high 84 tackles with 18.5 takedowns for loss and 14 sacks, also forcing five fumbles.

The Lions need that type of disruption, so they'll likely be watching Allen challenge Penn State in the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Day.

Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

Sean Rayford/Associated Press

Georgia is preparing for a Sugar Bowl showdown with Texas, but the Dawgs will be playing that exhibition without Deandre Baker.

The standout cornerback decided to skip the bowl and focus on preparing for the NFL draft. It's an understandable decision because Baker likely has first-round money waiting in April.

According to PFF College, the senior posted the third-lowest passer rating allowed when targeted among SEC cornerbacks this year. Baker totaled 24 pass breakups and seven interceptions over the last three seasons for Georgia.

Baker capped his successful career with the Thorpe Award, which is given annually to the nation's best defensive back. The Broncos surely would benefit from adding a player of his caliber, particularly because the pass rush is not a problem.

Even if Bradley Roby re-signs this offseason, Denver must be prepared for the possible departure of Chris Harris after the 2019 campaign. Baker is a terrific option for both now and the future.

Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

AJ MAST/Associated Press

Just like Baker, Noah Fant decided not to play in a bowl. That's not a problem for the tight end's draft status, either.

Fant hauled in 39 passes for 519 yards and seven touchdowns this season. He was a finalist for the Mackey Award, which teammate T.J. Hockenson won. Last year, Fant collected 30 receptions with 494 yards and a team-high 11 scores.

That red-zone prowess is his primary attraction, and it's one the New England Patriots desperately need from the position.

Rob Gronkowski wasn't the same player in 2018, battling injuries while looking a step slower. After flirting with retirement last offseason, Gronk wasn't a lock to return next season anyway.

Fant must improve as a blocker. But New England believes that's a teachable trait, the 6'5", 241-pounder could be catching passes from Tom Brady in 2019.

Stats from NCAA.com, cfbstats.com or B/R research. Quotes obtained firsthand unless otherwise noted. Follow Bleacher Report CFB Writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.