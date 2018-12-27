Baker Mayfield's 'Hard Knocks' RV Up for Sale; Includes Signed Minifridge

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 27, 2018

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield smiles as he answers questions during a news conference after an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Cleveland. The Browns won 26-18. (AP Photo/David Richard)
David Richard/Associated Press

The infamous RV rented by Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield during training camp and featured on HBO's Hard Knocks is for sale. 

Per TMZ SportsNeff Brothers, the company that rented out the RV, has put the vehicle valued at $195,000 on the market. 

While that is a steep price tag, it's worth pointing out the buyer will receive an autographed minifridge and the original renter's contract that Mayfield signed. 

It's also outfitted with a Furion fireplace, Corian countertops and heated and massaging theater seating.

Based on that description, it makes you wonder why Mayfield didn't just keep it for himself. Being able to travel around the country in a fancy RV, while making the Browns relevant for the first time in a decade might make him the most interesting athlete in all of sports. 

Related

    The Stare Was Long-Awaited Payback

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    The Stare Was Long-Awaited Payback

    Ed Meyer
    via Brownsmaven

    'Tough Guy' Baker Should Either Fight Hue or Let It Go

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    'Tough Guy' Baker Should Either Fight Hue or Let It Go

    Tully Corcoran
    via The Big Lead

    Who Should Win NFL’s Biggest Awards This Year?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Who Should Win NFL’s Biggest Awards This Year?

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer

    Week 17 Fantasy Big Board

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Week 17 Fantasy Big Board

    Matt Camp
    via Bleacher Report