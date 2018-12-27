Baker Mayfield's 'Hard Knocks' RV Up for Sale; Includes Signed Minifridge

David Richard/Associated Press

The infamous RV rented by Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield during training camp and featured on HBO's Hard Knocks is for sale.

Per TMZ Sports, Neff Brothers, the company that rented out the RV, has put the vehicle valued at $195,000 on the market.

While that is a steep price tag, it's worth pointing out the buyer will receive an autographed minifridge and the original renter's contract that Mayfield signed.

It's also outfitted with a Furion fireplace, Corian countertops and heated and massaging theater seating.

Based on that description, it makes you wonder why Mayfield didn't just keep it for himself. Being able to travel around the country in a fancy RV, while making the Browns relevant for the first time in a decade might make him the most interesting athlete in all of sports.