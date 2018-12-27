Vlade Divac: Kings Aren't 'Desperate' to Make NBA Playoffs

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

The Sacramento Kings are the NBA's biggest surprise, sitting just a half game out of a playoff spot and just 4.5 back from the top seed in the packed Western Conference.

That doesn't mean the team is going to get desperate to accelerate their growth process.

"If you look at the standings, we're in the playoffs. But are we desperate to do it? No, we're not," Kings vice president of basketball operations Vlade Divac told Sam Amick of The Athletic. "Do we want to be there? Yeah. Are we going to push? Yeah. The players are playing for it. We are supporting it. If I have to do something to help them, yeah I will do it. But not just from desperation and to sacrifice everything that we've built.

"They made a huge step. I didn't come here three or four years ago to make the playoffs. I came here to do some unfinished business, to build a championship team."

The Kings have not made the playoffs since the 2005-06 season. Divac, at the time, was two years removed from being the team's starting center. He has overseen basketball operations since 2015, a time period in which he's drawn near-constant scrutiny over his qualifications and personnel choices.

