DeSean Jackson Rumors: WR Has 'Expressed a Preference' to Leave Buccaneers

John Grieshop/Getty Images

Veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson has reportedly "expressed a preference" to leave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after this season.

ESPN's Josina Anderson discussed Jackson's desire to play elsewhere on Thursday:

Jackson is under contract with the Bucs next season at a cap hit of $10 million, but Tampa can release him without incurring any dead money, per Spotrac.

In 12 games this season, the 32-year-old Jackson has made 41 receptions for 774 yards and four touchdowns. He also leads the NFL with 18.9 yards per catch.

Jackson has finished a season as the NFL leader in yards per reception three times during his 11-year career with the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins and Bucs.

The three-time Pro Bowler excelled early in the season when Ryan Fitzpatrick started in place of the suspended Jameis Winston at quarterback.

Jackson topped 100 yards in three of his first four games, but he hasn't registered more than 77 yards in a single contest since then.

With Winston under center, Jackson has taken a backseat to not only No. 1 wideout Mike Evans, but also Adam Humphries and Chris Godwin.

Evans, Godwin and tight ends O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate are all under contract for next season, while Humphries will be an unrestricted free agent.

Since the Bucs seem likely to move forward with Winston and have enough quality pass-catchers other than Jackson, the speedster may be a more effective player elsewhere.

Jackson has just one 1,000-yard season and hasn't topped four receiving touchdowns since 2014, but given his big-play ability, he could be a good fit in an offense featuring a strong-armed quarterback who likes to push the ball down the field.