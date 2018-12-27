NFL Draft 2019: Updated 1st-Round Mock Draft Entering Week 17

Jeffrey McWhorter/Associated Press

Last year's NFL draft class was chock full of quarterback prospects. Six ended up going in the first round, though at this time last year that prospect would have seemed a little ridiculous.

We're not likely to see that many quarterbacks taken in the first round of the 2019 draft, especially now that Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert has decided to stay in school for another season.

Herbert's decision may well open the door for reigning Heisman-winner and Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray to take a chance on the NFL. He's already been drafted into Major League Baseball, but if he'd rather be an NFL starting quarterback, he may have his chance.

Murray, of course, is preparing to face Alabama in the College Football Playoff, not prepping for the draft. He'll likely make the decision on his future after his 2018 season is over. For now, though, we're going to take a look at what the first round of the draft could look like if Murray does declare.

2019 NFL Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

3. New York Jets: Josh Allen, LB, Kentucky

4. Oakland Raiders: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

5. Detroit Lions: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Buffalo Bills: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

8. New York Giants: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

10. Atlanta Falcons: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

11. Carolina Panthers: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

12. Denver Broncos: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

13. Cincinnati Bengals: Devin White, LB, LSU

14. Green Bay Packers: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

15. Miami Dolphins: Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State

16. Washington Redskins: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

17. Cleveland Browns: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

18. Philadelphia Eagles: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

19. Pittsburgh Steelers: Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State

20. Tennessee Titans: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

21. Minnesota Vikings: Chris Lindstrom, G, Boston College

22. Indianapolis Colts: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

23. Seattle Seahawks: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

24. Baltimore Ravens: Jachai Polite, DE, Florida

25. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

26. Houston Texans: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

27. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

29. New England Patriots: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

30. Los Angeles Rams: Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

32. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): David Edwards, OT, Wisconsin

Will Murray's Skill Set, Style Work in the NFL?

Plenty of people doubted Baker Mayfield coming into last year's draft. Sure, he led Oklahoma to the College Football Playoff and won the Heisman (sound familiar), but he was playing in a spread offense in a Big 12 conference not exactly known for defenses. Plus, at just a shade over 6'0", he isn't what teams consider prototypical size.

All of these concerns are true for 5'11", 195-pound Murray.

However, we've now seen that Mayfield's size and skill set aren't an issue in the NFL. He's completely transformed the Cleveland Browns offense, and he's a legitimate contender for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Murray has been just as productive at Oklahoma, he has plenty of arm talent and he's a better athlete than Mayfield. He can potentially make an offense even more dynamic than Mayfield. Imagine if a team like the Jacksonville Jaguars suddenly had a dynamic offense to go with a top-tier defense.

If Murray does decide to bypass baseball for the NFL, he could easily end up being taken in the top half of Round 1.

Will the Giants Prioritize Quarterback in the Draft?

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The New York Giants decided not to take a quarterback with the second overall pick in last year's draft. Though Eli Manning is another year older and the offense continues to disappoint, there's no guarantee the Giants will target a guy like Murray or Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins in this year's draft.

This is because while Manning hasn't been consistently good, he has played well down the stretch. He's passed for 3,398 yards with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions and holds a passer rating of 92.7. He's had a passer rating above 100 in four of his last seven games, and that 92.7 yearly rating would be his second-highest mark since 2011.

Manning is, at the least, earning the support of his teammates.

"He's proven he can play in this league," wideout Sterling Shepard said, per Scott Thompson of SNY.com. "He's been in this league for a long time doing his thing, so I'd love for him to be my QB."

The Giants' draft decision could come down to their final draft position and which players are available there. If the best available player isn't a quarterback, New York has little reason to force the pick.

Will the Buccaneers Move on From Jameis Winston?

The Giants and Jaguars could both be looking for a quarterback in the top 10. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might too, but only if they decide to move on from former No. 1 overall pick Jameis Winston. That's a tough decision because Winston has played well at times. He also has behavioral concerns and a propensity for turning the ball over.

He's due to make $20.9 million next season on a fifth-year option that is guaranteed for injury only.

If the Buccaneers aren't sold on Winston long-term, they can dump him before the start of the new league year, avoid paying that salary and turn to the draft for his replacement.

A lot here will likely depend on what Tampa does at head coach. If they fire Dirk Koetter, his replacement may well want his own guy under center.

However, there's no guarantee Koetter will be gone. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport believes it is unwise to assume he will be.

If Koetter returns, he may prefer to keep his guy for at least one more season.