NFL Rumors: Dolphins Prepared to 'Move On' from Ryan Tannehill After Season

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly "prepared to move on" from quarterback Ryan Tannehill following the 2018 season, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Parting ways with Tannehill would provide the Dolphins with significant savings since he is set to make around $19 million in each of the next two seasons. He also has a cap hit of $26.6 million next season.

Since Tannehill's contract is not guaranteed beyond this season, Miami would save $13.2 million in 2019 cap space by cutting him, per Jackson.

Miami could also save as much as $18.7 million by designating Tannehill as a post-June 1 release, although that would result in a dead-money cap hit in 2020.

If the Dolphins cut Tannehill, it could be part of an even more extensive housecleaning.

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora recently reported that head coach Adam Gase's job may be in jeopardy, while Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reported it is "all but certain" vice president of football operations Mike Tannenbaum will be fired.

Miami selected Tannehill with the No. 8 pick in the 2012 draft out of Texas A&M.

In 10 starts this season, he is 5-5 with 1,832 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has a quarterback rating of 99.0, 11th in the NFL.

Tannehill, 30, missed all of last season with a knee injury after helping lead Miami to the playoffs in 2016.

In 87 career starts, Tannehill has a 42-45 record with 20,287 passing yards, 123 touchdowns and 73 interceptions. He has also rushed for 1,201 yards and six scores.

While Miami has performed slightly above expectations this season with a 7-8 record, the team will miss the playoffs for the second straight year.

Top free-agent options include Teddy Bridgewater, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Tyrod Taylor, while Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins, Missouri's Drew Lock, Duke's Daniel Jones and West Virginia's Will Grier are among the best quarterbacks who could be available in the draft.