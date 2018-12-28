Fantasy Football Week 17: Confident Calls on Toughest Lineup Decisions

0 of 10

Mark Brown/Getty Images

One week. That's all that remains in the 2018 NFL season, and if you're still alive in your fantasy league, that's all you have to win to become champion.

Taking Week 17 can be a tad tricky, though. Knowing who will start and who will sit is a challenge. So is determining which fringe starters you should turn to when it looks like one of your star players will rest until the postseason.

We're here to help by examining some second-tier fantasy options who face tough matchups. We'll determine who to start and who to sit according to factors such as opponent, performance and player health.

Our choices are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring formats.