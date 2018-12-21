Fantasy Football Week 16: Confident Calls on Toughest Lineup Decisions

0 of 10

Don Wright/Associated Press

Week 16 is finally here! For most fantasy footballers, this means it's championship week. If you're fortunate enough to be in the title game, congratulations. All of your pre-draft prep, in-season research, waiver-wire manipulation and roster management has led to this point. Now it's time to cash in and take home that championship.

Of course, the championship isn't just going to fall into your lap. You have to win it, and that means setting the best possible lineup. You're going to utilize the must-start players who got you here, of course, and you're going to play the streamers with favorable matchups. If you have to round out your lineup with fringe starters facing tough matchups? Well, things get a little trickier.

We're here to help sort things out by examining some of the tougher matchups faced by second-tier fantasy options this week. We'll determine who to start and who to sit according to factors such as opponent, performance to date and player health.

Our choices are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring formats.