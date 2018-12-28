Fantasy Football Week 17 Workload Watch

0 of 8

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The final week of the season has lots of teams battling for playoff spots and seeding while other teams out of contention are trying to evaluate players who haven't seen the field much this year.

The Atlanta Falcons may continue evaluating the future of their backfield. Before he landed on the injured reserve, Ito Smith appeared to be getting more opportunities with Tevin Coleman heading into free agency. Brian Hill could receive more chances this weekend with Coleman battling a groin injury.

James Conner has a chance to return to action on Sunday with the Pittsburgh Steelers battling for their playoff lives. Jaylen Samuels has been the man in the Steelers backfield for the last three games, but if Conner is healthy enough to play, he could lead the way in Week 17.

The Kansas City Chiefs will have decisions to make if Spencer Ware continues trending toward his comeback from a two-week absence. Damien Williams has done a great job in Ware's absence, but the Chiefs lost both of those games and head into the final game of the season with a chance to land anywhere from the top seed to the fifth seed in the AFC.

To learn more about what’s going on in the backfields of the San Francisco 49ers, Carolina Panthers, Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills, check out the Week 17 B.S. Meter. The Workload Watch covers eight other running back situations that have the most fantasy implications.

Check out Matt Camp on his Fantasy Camp podcast available every Tuesday and Thursday. Click to subscribe or listen wherever you get your podcasts.