NFL Week 17 Picks: Odds, Over-Under Predictions Every Game

The New England Patriots clinched the AFC East title in Week 16 when they beat the Buffalo Bills 24-12, but they have more business to attend to this week when they host the New York Jets.

Bill Belichick and Co. are playing for the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs, and that translates to a bye in the wild-card round. That's been the way the Patriots have done their business for years, but they usually don't have to wait until Week 17 to assure themselves of that advantage.

There is every reason to think New England is not the dominant team it has been in the past. Start off with a road record of 3-5 that included a shocking last-play defeat to the Miami Dolphins in Week 14.

The Pats lost the following week on the road to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and that preceded last week's division-clinching victory over Buffalo.

In addition to their road woes, Tom Brady has not been stellar this year. While he has 4,105 passing yards and 25 touchdowns, he has missed some open receivers and has struggled when facing pressure. Rob Gronkowski has been considered the best tight end in the league for years, but that is not the case this season. Players like Travis Kelce, George Kittle and Eric Ebron appear to have passed him.

So the Patriots may have quite a bit of trouble in the playoffs. However, that does not mean they will have any problem beating the Jets. New England is a 13.5-point favorite in this game per OddsShark, and it could be head coach Todd Bowles' last game on the New York sidelines.

It seems unlikely that the Jets have the will or the firepower to give him a memorable sendoff. New England has enough left in the tank to win this game, secure the No. 2 seed and cover the big spread.

Look for New England to take care of business and have this game secured midway through the third quarter.

Week 17 NFL Odds and selections (per ]OddsShark)

Atlanta at Tampa Bay (-1.5) | O/U 51

Carolina at New Orleans (-9) | O/U n/a

Chicago at Minnesota (-4.5) | O/U 40.5

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (-14.5) | O/U 45.5

Cleveland at Baltimore (-6) | O/U 41

Dallas at N.Y. Giants (-6) | O/U 41.5

Detroit at Green Bay (-8) | O/U 44

Indianapolis at Tennessee (-1) | O/U n/a

Jacksonville at Houston (-6.5) | O/U 40

Miami at Buffalo (-3.5) | O/U 39.5

N.Y. Jets at New England (-13.5) | O/U 44.5

Oakland at Kansas City (-13.5) | O/U 52.5



Philadelphia (-6.5) at Washington | O/U 42

Arizona at Seattle (-13.5) | O/U n/a

L.A. Chargers at Denver (-6.5) | O/U 41.5

San Francisco at L.A. Rams (-10) | O/U 48.5

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos

The Chargers are hoping to end their regular season with a win in Denver while the Kansas City Chiefs lose at home to the Oakland Raiders.

That may be a long shot, but if it happens, the Chargers win the AFC West and take the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

The Broncos didn't have much in the tank in their Monday night loss to the Raiders, and head coach Vance Joseph appears to have little chance of retaining his job when the season ends.

He should not expect any sympathy from Philip Rivers and Keenan Allen. The Chargers should be able to dispose of Denver in this revenge game.

We see this as a low-scoring game because the Denver offense is struggling with Case Keenum at the controls.

The total is 41.5 points, and the Chargers should be able to hold Denver to two or three field goals, and they may not allow a touchdown.

If the Chargers get ahead by 10 points or more, they won't be interested in taking chances to run up the score. They will try to run out the clock.

Take the under 41.5 points in this game. This game is likely to finish in the 30- to 35-point range.

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings

As the Bears get ready to play in their regular-season finale, they know they will be no worse than the No. 3 seed in the NFC playoffs.

They still have a chance to take the No. 2 seed, but they would need help from the San Francisco 49ers. The Niners play the Los Angeles Rams, and if they can upset them at the Los Angeles Coliseum while the Bears beat the Vikings, Chicago will take the No. 2 seed.

Realistically, that is not going to happen. The Rams may not be playing as well as they did earlier in the season, but they should be in a strong position to beat the feisty Niners.

As a result, the Bears will have little to play for if they look at the scoreboard and see Los Angeles has a big lead by halftime.

On the other hand, the game means everything to the Vikings. They are in a win-and-in scenario, as they currently have the No. 2 wild-card spot since they a half game ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles.

If the Vikings lose at home to the Bears, all the Eagles have to do is beat the injury-depleted Washington Redskins to take that spot away from Minnesota.

The Vikings have played better since they fired offensive coordinator John DeFilippo and replaced him with Kevin Stefanski. The offense has been more balanced with Dalvin Cook running the ball well.

The Bears may want to win, but the Vikings have to be victorious. The latter are 4.5-point favorites and they will find a way to win the game and earn their playoff spot.

The Vikings take this game by at least seven points.