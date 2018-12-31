NBA Rookies Outperforming Their Draft Slot

1 of 7

Will Newton/Getty Images

Only Shaquille O'Neal and Buck Williams were able to average at least 15.0 points and 10.0 rebounds and shoot over 55.0 percent as rookies. DeAndre Ayton is on pace to join them through 35 games.

His 22.3 player efficiency rating is right on par with Kyrie Irving's (21.4), Karl-Anthony Towns' (22.4), Anthony Davis' (21.7) and Blake Griffin's (21.9) during their first NBA seasons.

He's been one of the league's most effective players from the foul line extended to the basket by finishing efficiently at the rim off dump downs, lobs or roll, scoring over the shoulder or knocking down shorter jumpers.

Of the 11 NBA players making at least five field goals per game in the restricted area, Ayton's 74.6 percent mark ranks second to Giannis Antetokounmpo. He's also No. 5 in the league in points per game from the elbows while shooting 52.0 percent on post-ups.

Resisting the urge to launch threes, Ayton has still flashed encouraging shooting potential, mostly in the mid-range, where he's making 1.2 shots per game at a 39.6 percent clip.

Allowing opponents to shoot 64.8 percent against him at the rim, Ayton has had trouble making the right defensive reads and demonstrating proper technique in rim protection. And his energy has wavered. But he is also showing signs of improvement late, particularly during the Phoenix Suns streak, which has seen them win five games since December 13.