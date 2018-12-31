NBA Rookies Outperforming Their Draft Slot

NBA Rookies Outperforming Their Draft SlotDecember 31, 2018
A handful of NBA teams have received immediate contributions from their 2018 draft picks.
The top of the board has performed well and even exceeded the lofty expectations created by their high draft slots.
But steals taken outside of the lottery have also emerged as potentially valuable long-term building blocks and rotation players right away.
These rookies have caught on quickly and are outperforming the typical player taken in their draft slot during their first NBA season.
Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns
Only Shaquille O'Neal and Buck Williams were able to average at least 15.0 points and 10.0 rebounds and shoot over 55.0 percent as rookies. DeAndre Ayton is on pace to join them through 35 games.
His 22.3 player efficiency rating is right on par with Kyrie Irving's (21.4), Karl-Anthony Towns' (22.4), Anthony Davis' (21.7) and Blake Griffin's (21.9) during their first NBA seasons.
He's been one of the league's most effective players from the foul line extended to the basket by finishing efficiently at the rim off dump downs, lobs or roll, scoring over the shoulder or knocking down shorter jumpers.
Of the 11 NBA players making at least five field goals per game in the restricted area, Ayton's 74.6 percent mark ranks second to Giannis Antetokounmpo. He's also No. 5 in the league in points per game from the elbows while shooting 52.0 percent on post-ups.
Resisting the urge to launch threes, Ayton has still flashed encouraging shooting potential, mostly in the mid-range, where he's making 1.2 shots per game at a 39.6 percent clip.
Allowing opponents to shoot 64.8 percent against him at the rim, Ayton has had trouble making the right defensive reads and demonstrating proper technique in rim protection. And his energy has wavered. But he is also showing signs of improvement late, particularly during the Phoenix Suns streak, which has seen them win five games since December 13.
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
Twelve rookies (since 1946) have averaged at least 15.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists. Luka Doncic, who was traded on draft night, is on pace to become No. 13 with the third-highest true shooting percentage of the group, only behind Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson.
His reputation has held up. A pro for multiple years overseas before arriving in Dallas, Doncic has come off notably advanced—fundamentally, mentally and physically.
He's already had numerous clutch, fourth-quarter stretches and shots, a habit that's carried straight over from Europe.
Predraft concerns about his scoring upside and shot-creating suddenly appear like a result of overthinking.
Doncic is already tied for No. 33 in the NBA at 19.5 points per game, burning defenses with crafty footwork, ball-handling and shot-making skill. He's developed go-to moves to create separation, such as the step-back, but he's also innovative, capable of countering and improvising with non-traditional runners, leaners and post-ups.
His passing was a more expected strength to translate. Doncic continues to showcase his vision, anticipation and feel, having emerged as an immediate pick-and-roll setup man.
His dual-threat offense has led to questions about the Mavericks need for Dennis Smith Jr. and whether they want him hijacking possessions and touches from Doncic.
Regardless, Dallas' front office looks savvy for their draft-night gamble, which saw them trade a future first-round pick to move up two spots.
Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies
Long-term potential was Jaren Jackson Jr.'s selling point during the draft, after the then 18-year-old shot 0-of-four in an NCAA tournament loss to Syracuse to finish his one college season with averages of 10.9 points and 3.2 fouls in just 21.8 minutes.
Instead, he's been an immediate impact player at both ends for the Memphis Grizzlies.
Already with a 36-point game and a pair of 27-point efforts, Jackson is shooting 57.5 percent inside the arc, including 50.6 percent on post-ups, and a respectable 34.1 percent from three. He's scoring inside and out, flashing the offensive versatility that hinted at exciting upside down the road. But he's actually executing at an impressive rate right now.
Defensively, Jackson is blocking 1.7 shots per game and allowing opponents to shoot 49.4 percent against him at the rim. The Grizzlies are giving up 7.2 fewer points per 100 possessions with him on the floor.
Fouling 5.3 times per 36 minutes, he is still trying to understand the NBA's whistle. But overall, Jackson has exceeded expectations despite going No. 4 overall.
Josh Okogie, Minnesota Timberwolves
The numbers won't show it, but Josh Okogie is making his mark, giving the Minnesota Timberwolves a needed element of energy.
He isn't out there to score; rather, Okogie has emerged as a spark for his athleticism, effort and defense in 18.9 minutes per game.
He applies pressure in different ways, usually by attacking the rim and guarding with intensity around the perimeter.
In a rotation that goes through Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins and Derrick Rose, Okogie's hustle play has been a fitting addition. His value will continue to rise as his spot-up shooting improves.
Landry Shamet, Philadelphia 76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers found value at No. 26 with Landry Shamet, who's given them 20.3 minutes a game and a three-pointer in 31 of 36 matchups.
With a simplified role, Shamet has played to his strengths, focusing on knocking down catch-and-shoot threes and keeping the ball moving. He's 64 of 159 (40.3 percent) from behind the arc, looking equally as comfortable shooting from NBA distance as he was Wichita State. And he's turned the ball over just 17 times in 36 games.
He originally seemed destined for the G League following the draft, after the Sixers traded for Zhaire Smith, and before Markelle Fultz's rookie issues returned.
Shamet has ultimately been one of the few non-lottery picks to crack and stick in his rotation. And with Philadelphia aiming to compete for an Eastern Conference championship over the next few years, he's on the verge of becoming a valuable piece, able to contribute reliable shot-making and decision-making on a rookie contract, even if he never adds anything else.
Rodions Kurucs, Brooklyn Nets
The Brooklyn Nets have won nine of 12 games, and Rodions Kurucs has played a role, averaging 9.7 points during the streak.
His plus 7.1 net rating leads the rotation.
Any rookie contributions from the No. 40 pick are bonus, particularly in this situation, with the Latvian having played a combined 59.3 total minutes last year in the Spanish ACB and Euroleague.
Light on his feet, Kurucs is making plays off a mix of 6'9" size, mobility and energy, scoring on drives, cuts and transition chances. His athleticism and motor are powering him to baskets inside 10 feet, where he's shooting 61.5 percent.
Kurucs' recent shooting has also led to more excitement over his development, as the forward has now hit a three-pointer in six of 10 games.
He recorded a key block in overtime against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, showcasing his ability to slide with guards and contest. For a rookie, far from peaking physically, Kurucs has flashed enough lateral foot speed and natural playmaking ability to fuel optimism regarding his defensive outlook.
Whether he hits the rookie wall or not, coach Kenny Atkinson figures to continue throwing opportunities at Kurucs, given the value tied to his versatility right now, as well as his development, being an obvious long-term piece.
Allonzo Trier, New York Knicks
Undrafted out of Arizona, Allonzo Trier has suddenly become a potential key building block for the New York Knicks.
They signed him to an NBA deal immediately after 45 days and the end of his two-way contract.
Trier's identity hasn't changed since high school. He continues to make his mark strictly by scoring, often off his own shot-creativity fueled by ball-handling skill, footwork and change of speed.
He's taking the majority of his field-goal attempts after three-to-six dribbles, making them at a 48.6 percent clip. It's a tribute to his ability to convert contested pull-ups and step-backs jumpers, plus finishes with a man on his hip.
Averaging 10.7 points (No. 8 among rookies) in 22.9 minutes, shooting 44.5 percent and 37.3 percent from three, Trier has looked convincing early on. The big question concerns the 23-year-old's ceiling, and whether New York is looking at a bench spark or starting-caliber player.
Either way, the Knicks win with Trier, a needed freebie toward their rebuild.
Stats courtesy of NBA.com, Basketball-Reference.com