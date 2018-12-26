Blake Bortles to Start for Jaguars over Cody Kessler vs. Texans

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 26, 2018

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 23: Blake Bortles #5 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars will start Blake Bortles at quarterback for their regular season finale against the Houston Texans on Sunday, head coach Doug Marrone announced Wednesday.

Bortles came on for Cody Kessler in the middle of Jacksonville's 17-7 Week 16 win over the Miami Dolphins. He finished 5-of-6 for 39 yards and led the team on a scoring drive in the fourth quarter that ended with Kai Forbath's go-ahead 26-yard field goal.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

