NFL Power Rankings 2019: Examining Latest Super Bowl Odds Before Week 17

The New Orleans Saints storm into Week 17 of the 2018 NFL season with the league's best record, its most favorable Super Bowl odds and the NFC's top seed already secured.

It's a great time to be a member of Who Dat nation.

"This is why you fight for that," Brees said. "It's nice to have that week off. It's also nice to have that 1-seed, knowing that if we keep winning, everything has to come through here and come through us. We like to be in that position."

Another prominent position New Orleans is enjoying? The top spot on our latest batch of NFL power rankings.

See where everyone else falls and what their Super Bowl odds are, courtesy of OddsShark, below.

NFL Power Rankings

1. New Orleans Saints (5-2)

2. Los Angeles Rams (39-10)

3. Kansas City Chiefs (9-2)

4. Chicago Bears (8-1)

5. Los Angeles Chargers (12-1)

6. New England Patriots (13-2)

7. Baltimore Ravens (16-1)

8. Indianapolis Colts (40-1)

9. Seattle Seahawks (33-1)

10. Houston Texans (25-1)

11. Dallas Cowboys (25-1)

12. Pittsburgh Steelers (40-1)

13. Minnesota Vikings (28-1)

14. Tennessee Titans (40-1)

15. Philadelphia Eagles (50-1)

16. Cleveland Browns (150-1)

17. Green Bay Packers (250-1)

18. Washington Redskins (500-1)

19. Atlanta Falcons (400-1)

20. Miami Dolphins (250-1)

21. Denver Broncos (250-1)

22. New York Giants (250-1)

23. Carolina Panthers (200-1)

24. Buffalo Bills (1000-1)

25. Detroit Lions (300-1)

26. Cincinnati Bengals (250-1)

27. San Francisco 49ers (3000-1)

28. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (500-1)

29. Jacksonville Jaguars (500-1)

30. Oakland Raiders (5000-1)

31. New York Jets (1000-1)

32. Arizona Cardinals (3000-1)

Safe Bet: New Orleans Saints (5-2)

There isn't a better team in football than Brees' bunch, which has the No. 2 scoring offense and No. 8 scoring defense.

While this offense had a few wonky moments of late, all of them occurred away from the friendly confines of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. At home, where the Saints will be for the duration of the NFC playoffs, they failed to reach 30 points once in seven tries. They cracked the 40-point mark in four different home games, including wins over the Rams and defending champion Eagles.

Drew Brees has never had a higher quarterback rating (115.7). Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram have 20 rushing touchdowns between them. Michael Thomas is a top-10 wide receiver in receptions (120, first), yards (1,376, seventh) and touchdowns (nine, tied for seventh). Cameron Jordan is tied for eighth with a dozen sacks.

This wager might not return great odds, but you won't find another team that looks this prepared for a Super Bowl run.

Sleeper Bet: New England Patriots (13-2)

So much for the sky falling on Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the entire New England region.

The Patriots aren't perfect, but they are just one win (over the lowly Jets) away from locking up the AFC's second seed. They aren't even out of the running for the top spot.

Oh, and let's run over their resume again, in case recent back-to-back losses to the Dolphins and Steelers clouded public perception of this team. New England's victory list contains triumphs over—clears throat—the Texans, Colts, Chiefs, Bears and Vikings. If the campaign closed today, that would be almost half of the entire postseason field.

It hasn't always been pretty, but New England still sports top-10 scoring rankings on offense (eighth) and defense (10th). Oh, and in case Brady doesn't shake off his relative funk before the playoffs, the Pats can now lean on an explosive rushing attack (273 yards and two scores Sunday) and a defense that's tightened the screws (17 points or fewer allowed in six of the past eight games).

Dark-Horse Bet: Pittsburgh Steelers (40-1)

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Yes, the Steelers need help just to reach the postseason. But if they make the final cut, you'd be hard-pressed to find another club with this type of offensive weaponry and Super Bowl odds this long.

Just think about this: They were forced to play this season without Le'Veon Bell and still average a robust 27.5 points per game, good for fourth in the NFL and second in the AFC. Ben Roethlisberger could crack the 5,000-yard mark for the first time in his career, and he's helped both JuJu Smith-Schuster (1,389 yards) and Antonio Brown (1,297) race into quadruple-figures.

If James Conner is healthy (it sounds like there's a chance), the Steelers could be a problem for any opponent. They're 6-2-1 when he has double-digit carries this season.

You could wait to make sure Pittsburgh makes the big dance before placing your bet, but it's hard to imagine getting odds like this if they secure a spot.

Statistics used courtesy of ESPN.com