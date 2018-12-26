Draymond Green Takes Blame for Warriors Loss: 'F--ked Our Whole Offense Up'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 26, 2018

OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 25: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors shoots the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers on December 25, 2018 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Noah Graham/Getty Images

There is plenty of finger-pointing to go around after the Golden State Warriors' 127-101 home loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas Day. However, Draymond Green wanted to take the blame himself. 

The three-time All-Star was blunt in his assessment after the game (warning: NSFW language):

"I kind of f--ked our whole offense up and it kind of messed the flow of the game up," Green said. "I just got to be better."

He also referred to the Lakers using a "gimmick defense" to stop the Dubs. It seemed to have worked as Green finished with just four points on 2-of-7 shooting, plus four turnovers in the loss.

The entire season has been disappointing for the forward so far, as he is now averaging just 6.9 points per game. Though he was never considered a great shooter, he is only hitting 22.4 percent of his shots from three-point range this season.

Although Green still makes contributions as a defender, rebounder and passer, his extended slump has been a concern. The good news is he acknowledges his faults and will hopefully work to improve heading into 2019.

Related

    Takeaways from Warriors' 127-101 Loss to Lakers

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Takeaways from Warriors' 127-101 Loss to Lakers

    NBCS Bay Area
    via NBCS Bay Area

    Lakers Destroy Warriors on Christmas

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Lakers Destroy Warriors on Christmas

    Golden State Of Mind
    via Golden State Of Mind

    Steph on Christmas Woes: 'I Don't Really Know'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Steph on Christmas Woes: 'I Don't Really Know'

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Questions Plague Dubs After Blowout Loss to Lakers

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Questions Plague Dubs After Blowout Loss to Lakers

    SFGate
    via SFGate