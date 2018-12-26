Draymond Green Takes Blame for Warriors Loss: 'F--ked Our Whole Offense Up'

Noah Graham/Getty Images

There is plenty of finger-pointing to go around after the Golden State Warriors' 127-101 home loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas Day. However, Draymond Green wanted to take the blame himself.

The three-time All-Star was blunt in his assessment after the game (warning: NSFW language):

"I kind of f--ked our whole offense up and it kind of messed the flow of the game up," Green said. "I just got to be better."

He also referred to the Lakers using a "gimmick defense" to stop the Dubs. It seemed to have worked as Green finished with just four points on 2-of-7 shooting, plus four turnovers in the loss.

The entire season has been disappointing for the forward so far, as he is now averaging just 6.9 points per game. Though he was never considered a great shooter, he is only hitting 22.4 percent of his shots from three-point range this season.

Although Green still makes contributions as a defender, rebounder and passer, his extended slump has been a concern. The good news is he acknowledges his faults and will hopefully work to improve heading into 2019.