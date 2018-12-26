2019 NFL Free Agents: Rumors, Predictions for Potential Offseason Targets

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

When Week 17 comes to its conclusion, the focus will be on the NFL playoffs and the 12 teams that will participate.

However, the season will be over for 20 other teams, and that means it's time to start preparing for the 2019 season.

The heavy lifting will get done after the Super Bowl, because free-agent signing season begins March 13. However, teams may have already started to have internal discussions, and players who will be free agents at the end of the season have plenty to think about.

Le'Veon Bell, who sat out the entire season and forfeited his 2018 salary, will clearly be one of the biggest offseason prizes.

The talented running back clearly ranks with the best in the game when he is on top of his game, and he will likely have a number of suitors interested in him.

SNY reporter Ralph Vacchiano reports that Bell is not ruling out any team, but that the running back is most interested in the Indianapolis Colts.

Vacchiano reports that a source said the Colts were at the "top of his list."

Indianapolis has been one of the most improved teams in the league this season as quarterback Andrew Luck returned from a shoulder injury that kept him out of action throughout 2017, and the team is revived under first-year head coach Frank Reich.

That improvement is one of the reasons he's most interested in the Colts, because he wants to play where he can win right away.

Philadelphia Eagles backup quarterback Nick Foles could become a free agent after the season if the team fails to pick up his $20 million option.

Foles led his team to the Super Bowl championship a year ago. The backup quarterback has been forced into action again this year due to another Carson Wentz injury, and he has helped the Eagles remain in contention for a playoff spot with his play in the last few weeks.

If the Eagles beat the Redskins in Washington Sunday while the Minnesota Vikings lose to the Chicago Bears, Philadelphia will return to the playoffs as a wild-card team.

It seems like a strong possibility that the Eagles will not pick up his option because they will have to work out a new contract for Wentz in the near future, and having a backup quarterback who earns $20 million does not seem feasible.

As many as seven teams could pursue Foles' services, per Tim McManus of ESPN.com, including the New York Giants and the Washington Redskins, both of who are NFC East rivals.

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence could make a huge splash in free agency if the Dallas Cowboys don't resign him before he reaches the open market. The 27-year-old Lawrence has 61 tackles and 9.5 sacks going into the regular-season finale against the Giants,.

Lawrence is playing under a contract that pays him more than $17 million in 2018, and he is likely to get a big bump because of his ability to rush the passer. The Giants, Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills rank at the bottom of the NFL's sack totals, and Lawrence would likely be an impact player for any of those teams.

Linebacker Clay Matthews has been one off the mainstays of the Green Bay Packers defense for years, and he will be a free agent in the offseason.

The 33-year-old is earning more than $13 million this season, and the Packers may no longer want to pay this aging player that amount

However, Matthews could turn out to be the right kind of player for a contending team that needs veteran help on defense. Big-play offensive teams like the Los Angeles Rams or Kansas City Chiefs clearly could use some help on defense, and Matthews could bring some big-play ability to those teams.