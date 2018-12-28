Todd Gurley Ruled out for Rams vs. 49ers in Week 17 with Knee Injury

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams will exercise caution with running back Todd Gurley by keeping him sidelined for Sunday's regular-season finale against the San Francisco 49ers.

The team officially ruled Gurley out for Week 17 due to knee inflammation.

Gurley sat out the Rams' Week 16 win over the Arizona Cardinals with a knee injury. The decision to keep him out came after he was forced to miss a series the previous week against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Rams were conservative with Gurley's usage in Week 14 and 15 when he had 36 combined touches. He averaged 19.4 carries and 3.8 receptions in Los Angeles' first 12 games of the season.

Because the Rams clinched the NFC West in Week 13, head coach Sean McVay has had the freedom to take his foot off the gas to ensure Gurley is as close to 100 percent as possible for the postseason. The three-time Pro Bowler leads the NFL with 17 rushing touchdowns and ranks second with 1,251 rushing yards.

In addition to his prowess in the running game, he's a significant asset as a receiver. He ranks third on the Rams with 81 targets, 59 receptions and 580 receiving yards.

The Rams are still in a fight for the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. They can secure a first-round bye with a win or tie against the 49ers or if the Chicago Bears lose or tie in their game against the Minnesota Vikings.

With Gurley out of action for the time being, Malcolm Brown will take over as Los Angeles' primary running back. The former Texas star is averaging 4.9 yards per carry on 43 attempts.