Twitter Explodes as Kristaps Porzingis Reportedly Traded to Mavs in Blockbuster

Twitter Explodes as Kristaps Porzingis Reportedly Traded to Mavs in BlockbusterJanuary 31, 2019
The first trade of the deadline season has gone down, and it's a blockbuster.
The Dallas Mavericks reportedly acquired Kristaps Porzingis, Courtney Lee and Tim Hardaway Jr. in exchange for Dennis Smith Jr., DeAndre Jordan, Wes Matthews and a draft pick, per Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer.
Understandably, Twitter completely exploded following the announcement:
Yahoo Fantasy Sports @YahooFantasy
Kristaps Porzingis: ***vents to management about Knicks' losing culture*** *like 30 seconds later* "Dallas Mavericks are finalizing a deal for Kristaps Porzingis." https://t.co/Eryq9o9qJn
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The thought of having to watch Kristaps Porzingis spend the prime of his career alongside Luka Doncic in Dallas is quite possiblly the biggest gut punch imaginable for Knicks fans that have already endured far too many gut punches
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpearsESPN
Guessing a smiling Dennis Smith already has his bags packed and is looking to get on the next thing smoking to NY.
Nate Wolf @NateWolfNBA
Dallas basically traded DSJ, Wes Matthews, Trae Young, and a first-round pick for Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. Just wonderful management
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
the Knicks just traded a 7'3" phenom on a rookie contract for a guy they should have drafted in the first place and cap space. https://t.co/E1vT15qcCV
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
The Knicks could be staring at $74.6M in projected cap space for next season. That would be good enough for 2 max slots.
Joel Embiid @JoelEmbiid
Lololololololololololololololololololololololololololololololololololololololololololo
Marc Stein of the New York Times (h/t ESPN's Tim MacMahon) reported in December Dallas was exploring Smith's trade market amid rookie Luka Doncic's emergence earlier this season.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported in early January that the team was "escalating talks" in pursuit of a trade.
Smith has put up respectable numbers during his sophomore campaign, averaging 12.9 points, 4.3 assists and 3.0 rebounds this season. Meanwhile, he is shooting 44.0 percent from the field and 34.4 percent from beyond the arc, both modest improvements from his rookie year (39.5 percent and 31.3 percent, respectively).
He missed six games in January—three games with a back injury and three with an "illness" as trade rumors swirled. He returned to the team on Jan. 22.
Having Doncic's playmaking style and Smith's athleticism figured to give the Mavericks solid building blocks for the future. Instead, the two struggled to get on the same page.
Smith's ability to play off the ball became a concern in Dallas, according to Stein. And that's what contributed to the former lottery pick's trade.
New York had the opportunity to take Smith at No. 8 in 2018. However, the team opted to go with Frank Ntilikina, and Smith would go off the board to Dallas with the next pick.
Smith now becomes the latest player with a chance at a fresh start with the Knicks. Despite the team's woeful record, former top-10 picks Emmanuel Mudiay and Noah Vonleh have thrived under coach David Fizdale.
The Knicks' decision to move on from Porzingis is surprising. It seemed like he was the building block of their franchise, their most exciting young player since Patrick Ewing. The relationship instead soured to the point the Knicks moved on with surprising haste when presented a chance to clear their cap space for the summer.
Porzingis, meanwhile, will get at least one year to play alongside Luka Doncic in Dallas. Should he choose to accept his qualifying offer this summer, Porzingis would become an unrestricted free agent in 2020.
