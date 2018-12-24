Dexter Lawrence Among 3 Clemson Players with Failed Drug Tests for Ostarine

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Multiple Clemson Tigers players failed drug tests with Saturday's College Football Playoff matchup with Notre Dame looming.

Head coach Dabo Swinney told reporters Monday that defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, offensive lineman Zach Giella and tight end Braden Galloway failed the tests due to the presence of ostarine, which is a banned substance under the United States Anti-Doping Agency's guidelines.

Jori Epstein of USA Today noted there will be "more clarity to come with B sample later in week."

Lawrence has been part of a stout Clemson defensive line that helped the Tigers finish fourth in the country in yards allowed per game and second in points allowed per game this season. He was named first-team All-ACC along with defensive line teammates Clelin Ferrell and Christian Wilkins.

Lawrence checked in as the No. 20 overall prospect and No. 6 defensive lineman in Bleacher Report's Matt Miller's latest NFL draft big board update.

His presence along the defensive front is one reason why the Tigers are 12.5-point favorites over Notre Dame in OddsShark's spread consensus. The Fighting Irish struggled to pull away from the likes of Ball State, Vanderbilt, Pittsburgh and USC on the way to an undefeated season, while Clemson won the ACC title and is looking to reach the CFP National Championship for the third time in four years.

However, it would change the dynamic of Clemson's defense if Lawrence wasn't on the field following this failed drug test.

Galloway tallied five catches for 52 yards and a touchdown in the 2018 season, while Giella provided depth along the offensive line.