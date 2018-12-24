D.J. Swearinger Cut by Jay Gruden, Redskins After Criticism of DC Greg Manusky

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

Washington released safety D.J. Swearinger on Monday, two days after he made critical comments about defensive coordinator Greg Manusky's play-calling.

Swearinger called into the Grant & Danny Show on 106.7 The Fan and said coach Jay Gruden cut him because of the comments. The veteran safety was highly critical of Manusky following Saturday's loss to the Tennessee Titans, bemoaning a lack of aggression and saying the defense was schemed poorly against backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert.

"I feel like with a lot of these playmakers we got on the team, I feel like you should be trying to get your players involved," Swearinger told reporters. "We got a lot of talent on this team. When I look at film of other teams, I always see nickels blitzing. I always see safeties blitzing. We was down and that's the first time we sent a blitz.

"It's frustrating. I don't know what to say about it. But I think with the playmakers we got on defense, man, there's no way we should've lost this game. I feel like we were the better team. I felt like we could have been in a better call on that third down."

