Mauricio Pochettino, Harry Kane Talk Tottenham Title Chances After Everton Win

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino and star Harry Kane believe it's too early to say the club are fighting for the Premier League title this season despite their stunning 6-2 victory over Everton on Sunday.

Spurs demolished the Toffees at Goodison Park to win their fourth match in a row to leave them two points behind Manchester City, though they're still six points behind league leaders Liverpool.

Per MailOnline's Jack Gaughan, Pochettino said:

"I still believe that Liverpool and Manchester City are the real contenders and favourites. Then we are there, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man United. It is still a long way to say if we are a real contender.

"Football is about to be consistent of course. If we play in the way we played tonight, I think yes, maybe we arrive to the end of April being a contender but it is a long way off."

...

"We are close, but we need to be cautious, go step-by-step, game-by-game. We need to be conscious about that, we need to fight a lot, and there is still a long way for work and to be consistent."

He echoed those thoughts when speaking to Match of the Day:

Former Arsenal forward Theo Walcott opened the scoring at Goodison Park, but Heung-Min Son equalised for Spurs soon after when he capitalised on a mix-up between Jordan Pickford and Kurt Zouma.

Dele Alli and Kane fired Spurs in front from a pair of rebounds before Christian Eriksen rifled home a half-volley. Gylfi Sigurdsson scored against his former side to give the Toffees a slim hope of a comeback, but Son and Kane each found the net a second time to complete the rout.

BBC Sport's Phil McNulty and BT Sport's Ian Darke believe they are title contenders following that performance:

Like his manager, Kane isn't getting carried away with that thought just yet.

"Everybody is talking about Liverpool and Man City, we are just kind of doing what we normally do," Kane told Sky Sports (h/t MailOnline's Jeorge Bird). "There is still a long way to go. We are in a busy period."

The win was not only Tottenham's fourth league victory in succession, it also followed a 2-0 victory over Arsenal in the Carabao Cup quarter-final.

Kane is hoping the Lilywhites keep up their momentum:

"We have had a great week, and it is important we carry it on. We have got games coming up thick and fast, but they are ones we can definitely win.

"We just have to have a strong December, January, February, all the way through and pretty much see where we are come April time."

Spurs will have the chance to take points off Liverpool and City this season, but both matches are away from home for the north London outfit.

The games aren't until March and April, either, so Spurs will need to remain in touching distance until then if they're going to have any significance on their title chances.

In their next three matches they'll face Bournemouth, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Cardiff City, while Liverpool and City will take points off one another when they meet on January 3.

Pochettino and Kane are right to keep their feet on the ground, though. As excellent as Tottenham can be, they're the underdogs in this race, and it will take an enormous effort to overhaul both Liverpool and City.