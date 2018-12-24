Fantasy Football Week 17: Final Rankings, Projections, Early Waiver-Wire Tips

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

We're down to the final week of the 2018 NFL season. For most, this means your fantasy football seasons are over. For those in larger leagues or playing daily fantasy sports (DFS), there's one more week in the regular season to navigate.

The final week can be tricky, though, because you can't quite be sure which players are going to suit up for the playoff-bound teams, or how quickly they might be yanked. The good news, though, is that only the New Orleans Saints have secured a first-round bye—and the NFC's No. 1 seed—and most teams still have something to play for.

Because of this, we're wary of playing Saints players. We're also concerned about playing banged up players like Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley, who sat in Week 16. Otherwise, our top players are based on the normal factors—matchup, player health and projected role.

These are our early Week 17 skill position rankings and stat projections. We'll also take a look at our top waiver-wire targets at each FLEX position—running back, wide receiver and tight end.

All rankings are based on PPR scoring.

Quarterbacks

1. Patrick Mahomes vs. Oakland Raiders: 315 yards passing, 3 TDs

2. Russell Wilson vs. Arizona Cardinals: 275 yards passing, 20 yards rushing, 3 TDs

3. Jared Goff vs. San Francisco 49ers: 300 yards passing, 3 TDs

4. Ben Roethlisberger vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 300 yards passing, 3 TDs, 1 INT

5. Matt Ryan at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 275 yards passing, 3 TDs, 1 INT

6. Andrew Luck at Tennessee Titans: 260 yards passing, 3 TDs, 1 INT

7. Tom Brady vs. New York Jets: 280 yards passing, 2 TDs

8. Philip Rivers at Denver Broncos: 275 yards passing, 2 TDs

9. Lamar Jackson vs. Cleveland Browns: 190 yards passing, 60 yards rushing, 2 TDs

10.. Jameis Winston vs. Atlanta Falcons: 290 yards passing, 2 TDs, 1 INT

Running Backs

1. Ezekiel Elliott at New York Giants: 110 yards rushing, 4 receptions, 45 yards receiving, 2 TDs

2. Joe Mixon at Pittsburgh Steelers: 105 yards rushing, 4 receptions, 40 yards receiving, 2 TDs

3. Melvin Gordon at Denver Broncos: 95 yards rushing, 4 receptions, 40 yards receiving, 1 TD

4. Saquon Barkley vs. Dallas Cowboys: 90 yards rushing, 4 receptions, 35 yards receiving, 1 TD

5. Christian McCaffrey at New Orleans Saints: 80 yards rushing, 4 receptions, 40 yards receiving, 1 TD

6. Phillip Lindsay vs. Los Angeles Chargers: 120 yards rushing, 1 reception, 20 yards receiving, 1 TD

7. Chris Carson vs. Arizona Cardinals: 130 yards rushing, 1 reception, 10 yards receiving, 1 TD

8. Gus Edwards vs. Cleveland Browns: 110 yards rushing, 2 receptions, 20 yards receiving, 1 TD

9. Damien Williams vs. Oakland Raiders: 90 yards rushing, 3 receptions, 20 yards receiving, 1 TD

10. Derrick Henry vs. Indianapolis Colts: 140 yards rushing, 1 TD

11. Nick Chubb at Baltimore Ravens: 85 yards rushing, 3 receptions, 25 yards receiving, 1 TD

12. David Johnson at Seattle Seahawks: 85 yards rushing, 3 receptions, 25 yards receiving, 1 TD

13. Jamaal Williams vs. Detroit Lions: 80 yards rushing, 3 receptions, 30 yards receiving, 1 TD

14. Tarik Cohen at Minnesota Vikings: 40 yards rushing, 5 receptions, 50 yards receiving, 1 TD

15. Leonard Fournette at Houston Texans: 100 yards rushing, 2 receptions, 15 yards receiving, 1 TD

16. James White vs. New York Jets: 20 yards rushing, 5 receptions, 60 yards receiving, 1 TD

17. Tevin Coleman at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 60 yards rushing, 3 receptions, 30 yards receiving, 1 TD

18. Sony Michel vs. New York Jets: 120 yards rushing, 1 TD

19. Duke Johnson at Baltimore Ravens: 20 yards rushing, 6 receptions, 70 yards receiving

20. Peyton Barber vs. Atlanta Falcons: 90 yards rushing, 1 TD

Waiver-Wire Target: C.J. Anderson, Los Angeles Rams (Owned in 37 percent of Yahoo leagues)

As previously mentioned, we're a bit concerned about starting a player like Gurley in Week 17. The Rams can clinch the No. 2 seed with either a win or a loss by the Chicago Bears. Since there are two ways to clinch, they may be extra cautious with Gurley once again.

This is why backup C.J. Anderson is a prime target, even if you own Gurley. He led the rushing attack in Week 16 and amassed 167 yards rushing and a touchdown. He also had a reception.

"He delivered in a big way," head coach Sean McVay said, per Lindsay Thiry of ESPN.com.

We'd expect Anderson to again deliver big if he's called upon. Of course, the flip side is that he might not be. The Rams may choose to start Gurley against the San Francisco 49ers. Still, Anderson is worth putting in a claim.

Wide Receivers

1. Julio Jones at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 7 receptions, 140 yards receiving, 2 TDs

2. Antonio Brown vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 6 receptions, 130 yards receiving, 2 TDs

3. Mike Evans vs. Atlanta Falcons: 8 receptions, 150 yards receiving, 1 TD

4. Keenan Allen at Denver Broncos: 7 receptions, 120 yards receiving, 1 TD

5. Brandin Cooks vs. San Francisco 49ers: 6 receptions, 110 yards receiving, 1 TD

6. Davante Adams vs. Detroit Lions: 6 receptions, 110 yards receiving, 1 TD

7. JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 5 receptions, 100 yards receiving, 1 TD

8. DeAndre Hopkins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: 6 receptions, 90 yards receiving, 1 TD

9. Robert Woods vs. San Francisco 49ers: 6 receptions, 85 yards receiving, 1 TD

10. Amari Cooper at New York Giants: 5 receptions, 85 yards receiving, 1 TD

11. Adam Thielen vs. Chicago Bears: 9 receptions, 100 yards receiving

12. T.Y. Hilton at Tennessee Titans: 5 receptions, 80 yards receiving, 1 TD

13. Julian Edelman vs. New York Jets: 8 receptions, 100 yards receiving

14. Doug Baldwin vs. Arizona Cardinals: 7 receptions, 105 yards receiving

15. Jarvis Landry at Baltimore Ravens: 5 receptions, 40 yards receiving, 1 TD

16. Kenny Golladay at Green Bay Packers: 7 receptions, 80 yards receiving

17. Alshon Jeffery at Washington Redskins: 6 receptions, 90 yards receiving

18. Calvin Ridley at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 5 receptions, 95 yards receiving

19. Corey Davis vs. Indianapolis Colts: 5 receptions, 95 yards receiving

20. Larry Fitzgerald at Seattle Seahawks: 5 receptions, 90 yards receiving

Waiver-Wire Target: Jordy Nelson, Oakland Raiders (50 percent owned)

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Jordy Nelson has emerged as the team's No. 1 wideout in recent weeks. He's caught 22 passes over his last three games. The last time he faced the Kansas City Chiefs, he caught 10 for 97 yards.

Kansas City, by the way, is allowing the third-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this season, according to FantasyPros.

Oakland will be looking to play spoiler against their division rival in the season finale. Barring injury, Nelson should start and should see a significant role once again.

Tight Ends

1. Travis Kelce vs. Oakland Raiders: 6 receptions, 90 yards receiving, 1 TD

2. George Kittle at Los Angeles Rams: 5 receptions, 85 yards receiving, 1 TD

3. Jared Cook at Kansas City Chiefs: 5 receptions, 80 yards receiving, 1 TD

4. Zach Ertz at Washington Redskins: 5 receptions, 75 yards receiving, 1 TD

5. Eric Ebron at Tennessee Titans: 5 receptions, 70 yards receiving, 1 TD

6. Vance McDonald vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 6 receptions, 80 yards receiving

7. Evan Engram vs. Dallas Cowboys: 6 receptions, 75 yards receiving

8. Austin Hooper at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 6 receptions, 70 yards receiving

9. Cameron Brate vs. Atlanta Falcons: 5 receptions, 75 yards receiving

10. C.J. Uzomah at Pittsburgh Steelers: 6 receptions, 60 yards receiving

Waiver-Wire Target: Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Rams (19 percent owned)

As is relevant with Gurley, the Rams will be fighting for the second seed on Sunday afternoon. This is relevant for tight end Gerald Everett because it means Jared Goff will be starting.

Even if the Rams start pulling players, we don't see the Rams resting Everett. He's likely to maintain a big offensive role regardless of who is under center. He's done so in recent weeks, catching at least four passes in each of his last three games.

Everett has caught five passes in each of his last two games. He'll likely do so again against the 49ers, and he should be viewed as a moderate TE option with roughly a 10-point floor.