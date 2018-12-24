NFL Playoff Bracket 2019: Updated AFC, NFC Wild-Card Odds and Postseason Picture

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Fifteen teams enter Week 17 of the NFL regular season with a chance to win the Super Bowl.

Nine of the 12 playoff participants are determined, with seven division titles and a pair of wild-card berths locked up.

Up for grabs in Week 17 are the AFC North championship and the final wild-card positions in both conferences.

The clinching scenarios are straightforward for the teams in favorable positions, but one loss, or a tie in the case of the AFC wild card, will make the playoff hunt more interesting than it already is.

Postseason Picture

AFC

1. Kansas City (11-4)

2. New England (10-5)

3. Houston (10-5)

4. Baltimore (9-6)

5. Los Angeles Chargers (11-4)

6. Indianapolis (9-6)

7. Tennessee (9-6)

8. Pittsburgh (8-6-1)

The math is simple in the AFC, as long as traditional results occur in Week 17.

Kansas City holds the upper hand on the Los Angeles Chargers in the race for the No. 1 seed, home-field advantage and the AFC West title.

With a better conference record than the Chargers already in hand, all the Chiefs need to do is win over the Oakland Raiders in Week 17 to secure the top spot.

A win by the New England Patriots over the New York Jets lands them the No. 2 seed and keeps the Houston Texans at No. 3 as the AFC South champion.

The other two AFC South rivals in the mix for a playoff position duke it out at Nissan Stadium for the No. 6 seed Sunday night.

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Indianapolis and Tennessee leapfrogged Pittsburgh after the Steelers dropped out of first place in the AFC North with a loss to New Orleans and a Baltimore win over the Chargers.

The winner of the Sunday night clash between the Colts and Titans will qualify as the No. 6 seed out of the AFC.

Baltimore's clinching math is simple as well, as it needs a win over Cleveland to qualify as the No. 4 seed.

Where it all gets complicated is if the Colts and Titans tie and the Steelers beat the Cincinnati Bengals, which would leave three teams at 9-6-1.

Since the Steelers didn't play the Colts or Titans head-to-head, a three-way tie would go deep into the NFL postseason tiebreakers to determine the No. 6 seed.

There's also a chance Pittsburgh doesn't need tiebreakers to reach the postseason, because if it beats Cincinnati and the Browns defeat the Ravens, Mike Tomlin's team would advance as AFC North champion.

NFC

1. New Orleans (13-2)

2. Los Angeles Rams (12-3)

3. Chicago (11-4)

4. Dallas (9-6)

5. Seattle (9-6)

6. Minnesota (8-6-1)

7. Philadelphia (8-7)

There are fewer possibilities in the NFC, as all four division champions have been crowned.

The No. 2 seed is the only thing up for grabs in Week 17 among the NFC division winners, as the Chicago Bears could climb from the No. 3 seed with a win over Minnesota and a loss by the Los Angeles Rams at the hands of San Francisco.

In that scenario, the Bears would move ahead of the Rams by way of the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Chicago's result directly impacts the chase for the No. 6 seed as well, as the Vikings hold a half-game lead over the Philadelphia Eagles.

D. Ross Cameron/Associated Press

If the Vikings knock off the Bears, they will enter the postseason as the second NFC wild-card team and set up a third meeting with Chicago in the wild-card round.

In order for Philadelphia to defend its Super Bowl title, it needs to beat Washington and receive help from the Bears.

At the center of the NFC postseason scenarios is Chicago's strategy, as head coach Matt Nagy could decide to pull his starters at any point if he sees the Rams are well ahead of the 49ers.

How the Bears approach Week 17 if the Rams are winning will come down to which team they prefer to face in the wild-card round.

Postseason Odds (via OddsShark)

Odds as of December 21

New Orleans (+270; Bet $100 to win $270)

Los Angeles Rams (+410)

Kansas City (+550)

New England (+700)

Chicago (+800)

Los Angeles Chargers (+800)

Pittsburgh (+1,800)

Houston (+2,000)

Baltimore (+2,700)

Dallas (+2,700)

Indianapolis (+3,500)

Philadelphia (+3,500)

Seattle (+3,500)

Minnesota (+4,500)

Tennessee (+5,500)

The field of Super Bowl contenders is more wide open than in past years.

Although the Saints and Rams established themselves as the best teams in the NFL, they displayed flaws on the road in recent weeks that could be exploited on a neutral field at the Super Bowl.

The top teams in the AFC all carry good value, and it's hard to resist throwing some money at the Patriots given their impressive track record under Bill Belichick and Tom Brady.

If you're looking for more value among the wild-card teams, the Seattle Seahawks are an intriguing option with Russell Wilson at the helm.

The Seahawks have three wins over teams in playoff positions, with two of them coming in the last three weeks against Minnesota and Kansas City.

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

However, the concern with the Seahawks, and the majority of the contenders, is how their game translates to the road.

Baltimore's defense will keep it in any game, but it has to beat the Chargers for a second time in order to advance to the divisional round.

Regardless of which franchise with long odds you choose, you're going to have to trust in them winning games on the road to justify your bet.

If you're going by that criteria, the Chargers should be the selection since they possess a 6-1 road record.

