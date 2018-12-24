NFL Week 17 Predictions: Early Lines, Spreads, Odds, Season Finale Projections

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Every part of the NFL Week 17 schedule contains playoff drama.

The Sunday night clash in the AFC South and a pair of late-afternoon kickoffs in the NFC carry the most playoff implications of the 16 games.

Before Indianapolis and Tennessee play for the final AFC playoff spot, the Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings have things to play for in the NFC playoff hunt.

The early window carries the most simplistic scenarios, as a New England win earns it a first-round bye, even if Houston downs Jacksonville.

Week 17 Schedule and Odds (Available Odds from OddsShark)

All Times ET

Miami at Buffalo (-3.5) (1 p.m., CBS)

New York Jets at New England (-14) (1 p.m., CBS)

Jacksonville at Houston (-8.5) (1 p.m., CBS)

Detroit at Green Bay (-7) (1 p.m., Fox)

Carolina at New Orleans (1 p.m., Fox)

Atlanta at Tampa Bay (Even) (1 p.m., Fox)

Dallas at New York Giants (-7) (1 p.m., Fox)

Oakland at Kansas City (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (-14.5) (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Cleveland at Baltimore (-5.5) (4:25 p.m., CBS)

San Francisco at Los Angeles Rams (-10) (4:25 p.m., Fox)

Chicago at Minnesota (-6) (4:25 p.m., Fox)

Arizona at Seattle (4:25 p.m., Fox)

Philadelphia (-6.5) at Washington (4:25 p.m. Fox)

Indianapolis at Tennessee (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Picks against the spread in bold

Projections

Colts 25, Titans 22

The 256th game of the regular season will determine the 12th playoff participant.

The Indianapolis Colts hold the edge in the race for the No. 6 seed over the Tennessee Titans, but the winner of the contest at Nissan Stadium will head to the postseason.

Frank Reich's Colts won the first meeting of the season with their AFC South rival by 28 points, with T.Y. Hilton exploding for 155 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Since the Week 11 game at Lucas Oil Stadium, the Colts and Titans combined to go 8-2, with the Titans entering on a four-game winning streak and the Colts coming in with three straight wins.

The major difference from the first divisional clash is the development of Tennessee's rushing game, which has been spearheaded by running back Derrick Henry.

Before Henry erupted for 238 yards on the ground against Jacksonville in Week 15, the Titans didn't have a 100-yard rusher in any game.

In order to keep Tennessee's offense as balanced as possible, Henry needs to find a way to best the eighth-best rushing defense in the NFL.

The Colts give up 3.8 yards per rush, and they haven't allowed a scamper of over 34 yards in 15 games.

The Titans also boast a strong unit capable of dealing with their opponents' strength, as Mike Vrabel's team ranks ninth in passing defense.

As important as players like Andrew Luck, Marcus Mariota, Henry and Hilton are, the defensive stars on both rosters will feature in defining roles.

Whether it be a run stop by Darius Leonard or a key interception out of Kevin Byard, a massive defensive play will shift the momentum.

In the fourth quarter, the Colts front seven, led by Leonard, halt Henry's progress and set up Luck for a game-winning drive that plants them into the postseason.

Bears 17, Vikings 10

The Chicago Bears enter Sunday in one of the most interesting predicaments of any team in the playoff places.

On one hand, the Bears should feel comfortable with the NFC North title and the No. 3 seed, but the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye are within reach if they beat the Vikings and the Los Angeles Rams fall to San Francisco.

Then there's the situation if the Bears lose and hold on to the No. 3 seed in which they would play the Minnesota Vikings for the third time this season and in two consecutive weeks.

Since the Bears play at the same time as the Rams, they will need to start their key players at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Just like it has been in most games the Bears have played this season, defense will be the story, with Khalil Mack and Co. looking to silence Dalvin Cook.

In the Week 11 game at Soldier Field, the Bears held the Vikings to 268 total yards, with only 22 coming on the ground.

The play of the Chicago defense will once again be the difference-maker since the Bears scored 53 points in the last three weeks.

Minnesota needs a victory more than the Bears, as it has to win to secure a wild-card berth in the NFC.

While the Vikings played well in the last two weeks, they're 0-5 against projected playoff teams, and in those games, the performance of quarterback Kirk Cousins hasn't been good enough.

Against Chicago, New England and Seattle, the Vikings hung in the contest, but Cousins simply didn't play well enough down the stretch, which is why they're in their current situation.

If you have to put trust in Chicago's defense or Cousins to make big plays, Matt Nagy's group would get the majority of the votes.

With that in mind, we're taking the Bears in a tight affair, with the Vikings relying on a Washington win over Philadelphia to make the playoffs.

