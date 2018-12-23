Baker Mayfield Denies Staring Down Hue Jackson During Bengals vs. Browns

Frank Victores/Associated Press

It appeared as if Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was staring down former coach Hue Jackson during his team's 26-18 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, but the quarterback said he didn't.

"I have no idea what you're talking about," Mayfield said when asked about it, per Scott Petrak of the Chronicle-Telegram.

Petrak noted Mayfield was "keeping a straight face" when he said as much.

