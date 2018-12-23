Baker Mayfield Denies Staring Down Hue Jackson During Bengals vs. Browns

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 23, 2018

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) meets with Cincinnati Bengals special assistant Hue Jackson, right, after an NFL football game in Cincinnati. Mayfield said he doesn’t regret calling former Browns coach Hue Jackson
Frank Victores/Associated Press

It appeared as if Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was staring down former coach Hue Jackson during his team's 26-18 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, but the quarterback said he didn't. 

"I have no idea what you're talking about," Mayfield said when asked about it, per Scott Petrak of the Chronicle-Telegram.

Petrak noted Mayfield was "keeping a straight face" when he said as much.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Updated NFL Playoff Picture ✍️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Updated NFL Playoff Picture ✍️

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Browns Finishing Strong with 26-18 Win vs. Bengals | Highlights 🎥

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    Browns Finishing Strong with 26-18 Win vs. Bengals | Highlights 🎥

    NFL
    via YouTube

    Foles, Eagles Stun Texans at the Buzzer 🚨

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Foles, Eagles Stun Texans at the Buzzer 🚨

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Browns Show They're Serious 2019 Contenders

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    Browns Show They're Serious 2019 Contenders

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report