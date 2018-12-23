Highlights: Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys Clinch NFC East with Win vs. Buccaneers

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 23, 2018

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates scoring a touchdown on a running play in the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys have won the NFC East title for the third time in the last five years.

The squad clinched the division with a 27-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, with Dak Prescott leading the way with a passing touchdown and rushing touchdown.

Ezekiel Elliott finished with 85 rushing yards and 24 receiving yards in the win, which was the eighth straight game he reached at least 100 yards from scrimmage.

Once again, the defense was stout in forcing two turnovers, including a fumble that Jaylon Smith returned 69 yards for a touchdown.

The defense has been a strength for the Cowboys all season, entering the week ranked in the top five in the NFL in yards and points allowed. This unit could help the team make a deep run in the playoffs.

Considering Dallas hasn't reached the NFC Championship Game since winning the Super Bowl in 1995, the Cowboys and their fans will be hoping this is the year they put it all together.

