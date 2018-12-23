Tom Brady, Patriots Clinch AFC East for 10th Consecutive Season in Win vs. Bills

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The New England Patriots earned their 10th straight AFC East title Sunday following their 24-12 win over the Buffalo Bills.

New England's run of dominance in the East dates back well beyond the last decade. Since 2001, the Patriots have failed to win their division just twice.

The 10 straight division titles are an NFL record.

This year's achievement might be less of an endorsement of the Patriots than it is an indictment of the division as a whole. The Buffalo Bills and New York Jets are looking toward the future, while the Miami Dolphins may finally have reached the point where they're ready to move on from Ryan Tannehill.

Even if they beat the Jets in Week 17, the Patriots will have their fewest wins since the 2009 season.

Plenty of people have prematurely forecasted the end of New England's dynasty, so the team has earned the benefit of the doubt. At the very least, though, this looks like the most vulnerable Patriots squad of the last few years.

According to Football Outsiders, the Pats headed into Week 16 sitting ninth in overall efficiency and 21st in defensive efficiency. On Sunday, some commented how Tom Brady looked to be at less than 100 percent as he threw for 126 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

New England has reached the AFC Championship Game in each of the past seven seasons. While nobody would be surprised to see the Patriots make it eight in a row, an exit in the AFC Divisional Round may not elicit shock either based on how 2018 has unfolded.