Nick Foles Outduels Deshaun Watson as Eagles Get Crucial Win vs. Texans

Nick Foles still has the magic. And the defending Super Bowl champions are still alive.

The Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) beat the Houston Texans, 32-30, keeping their playoff hopes afloat. Foles saved the Eagles' season, driving the Birds down the field on the last possession of the game to set up a Jake Elliott 35-yard game-winning field goal.

Foles was excellent once again for Philadelphia, throwing for 471 yards and four scores, but a costly fumble inside his own 10-yard line set up the Houston Texans with an easy touchdown. He also threw an interception, although those turnovers are a footnote on his huge afternoon.

Indeed, it was a day of records for the Eagles:

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was mostly excellent as well, finishing with 339 passing yards for two scores along with two rushing touchdowns. He also had a costly fumble in the fourth quarter, setting up an Eagles touchdown, but he led the Texans from a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter to put them ahead, 30-29, with just over two minutes remaining.

But Foles struck again, and the Eagles are still alive. They need to beat the Washington Redskins next Sunday along with either a Minnesota Vikings (8-6-1) loss or two Seattle Seahawks losses, since Seattle (8-6) holds a better conference record than Philly and would earn the playoff berth if the teams finish with identical records.

Meanwhile, Houston (10-5) dropped to third in the overall AFC standings and currently would not have a first-round bye. The Texans are now also only one game ahead of the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC South. A loss next week against the Jacksonville Jaguars paired with a Colts win over the Tennessee Titans would give Indianapolis the AFC South title.

Eagles Must Ride Foles' Hot Hand Moving Forward Regardless of Wentz's Health

It's unclear if Carson Wentz will be available again this season, as he's currently sidelined with a stress fracture in his back. Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has publicly declared that Wentz will be his starter if he's healthy.

But how in the world could he bench Foles at this point? How could he remove the reigning Super Bowl MVP, who just led the Eagles to tight wins against postseason contenders in consecutive weeks?

He can't. He just can't.

In the past two weeks, Foles has finished 59-of-80 (73.7 completion percentage) for 741 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. On Sunday, he got the ball back at his own 11-yard line with 2:04 on the clock. Three plays later, Jadeveon Clowney nailed him square in his chest and left him on the ground writhing in pain.

Foles converted the 3rd-and-10 to Alshon Jeffery, but Clowney knocked the wind out of him, forcing him to the sidelines.

After one errant throw from backup Nate Sudfeld, Foles returned and drove the Eagles into field-goal range, saving their season once again. Just like he saved their season a week ago with a crucial road victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Just like he saved their season a year ago, taking over for an injured Wentz and leading the Eagles to a Super Bowl title.

With Foles under center, the Eagles offense seems to have a better flow. There's no questioning Wentz's immense ability and upside, but Foles gets the ball out a bit more quickly, often neutralizing the opposing pass rush. The Eagles have also been more balanced, attempting to establish the run game with Foles under center (although the Texans held them to only 57 rushing yards on 22 attempts).

Foles also seems to save his best for clutch situations. The Eagles converted nine of 16 third-down attempts and were a perfect 4-for-4 on fourth down. Perhaps more than anything, those conversions were the difference Sunday.

While the Eagles were seemingly dead in the water two weeks ago, they suddenly look like a scary team again.

Wentz is the future of the Eagles. That shouldn't be in dispute. But Foles is the present. They shouldn't mess with whatever magic is occurring at the moment.

It may be a moot point, as Wentz's outlook for Week 17 and beyond remains unclear. But the Eagles would be wise to be cautious with Wentz regardless and keep rolling with Foles' hot hand.

What's Next?

The Eagles finish their season next Sunday in Washington at 1 p.m. ET, while the Texans close their regular season at home against the Jaguars at the same date and time.

