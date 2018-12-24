NFL Team Grades for Week 16

0 of 32

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

This has been one of the most fun NFL seasons in recent memory, and Week 16 brought another wild slate of action.

The New England Patriots recaptured the No. 2 seed in the AFC on Sunday thanks to Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles. The New Orleans Saints secured the NFC's top seed by winning a wild shootout with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Seattle Seahawks secured a playoff berth by offensively outplaying the vaunted Kansas City Chiefs, and the top seed in the AFC remains undecided.

Week 16 has set the stage for a memorable final week of the season. How did your favorite team grade out in the process? Let's take a look.