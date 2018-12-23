NFL Rumors: Raiders Could Play 2019-20 Home Games in London

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 23, 2018

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 19: The Oakland Raiders logo is seen on the field at Estadio Azteca before their game against the New England Patriots on November 19, 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)
Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

As the Oakland Raiders continue to search for a home in 2019, one potential option being discussed is having London host the Silver and Black. 

Per Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, other NFL teams have brought up the possibility of using London as the Raiders' home site next season. 

The Raiders don't currently have a lease to play anywhere next season. The City of Oakland filed an antitrust lawsuit against the NFL and all 32 teams Dec. 11 in an attempt to recover damages lost from the Raiders' upcoming move to Las Vegas. 

“The Raiders’ illegal move lines the pockets of NFL owners and sticks Oakland, its residents, taxpayers and dedicated fans with the bill," Oakland City Attorney Barbara J. Parker said. "The purpose of this lawsuit is to hold the defendants accountable and help to compensate Oakland for the damages the defendants’ unlawful actions have caused and will cause to the people of Oakland.”

When asked by ESPN's Paul Gutierrez if the lawsuit would prompt the Raiders to leave Oakland after this season, owner Mark Davis said, "I have no comment on that at this time."

The Raiders have explored multiple options they might be able to use in 2019. One potential solution includes playing at AT&T Park, home of the San Francisco Giants, per NBC Sports Bay Area's Raj Mathai

The earliest the Raiders will move to Las Vegas is 2020 when their new stadium is expected to be completed.

