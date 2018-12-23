Mike McCarthy Reportedly Drawing Interest as Head Coach Next Season

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Three weeks after being fired by the Green Bay Packers, Mike McCarthy is reportedly drawing interest from NFL teams as a head coaching candidate in 2019.

Per ESPN.com's Adam Schefter, some teams have made "overtures" to McCarthy as they mull potential changes after this season ends.

Schefter noted it's "uncertain" if McCarthy wants to get back on the sidelines right away because the Packers are still obligated to pay him for the final year of his contract.

One potential suitor mentioned is the Cleveland Browns, which is being run by several former Packers front-office executives. General manager John Dorsey and McCarthy worked together from 2006-12 and built the Green Bay roster that won Super Bowl XLV.

The Browns could be an attractive team for many offensive-minded coaching candidates—like McCarthy—because of the upside on display from Baker Mayfield.

McCarthy, 55, went 125-77-2 with nine playoff appearances and one Super Bowl title in 13 seasons with the Packers before being fired on Dec. 2.