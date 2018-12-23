Charlie Weis Reportedly Wants to Make Comeback as NFL Offensive Coordinator

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 23, 2018

East head coach Charlie Weis during the East West Shrine football game Saturday, Jan. 23, 2016, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Former Notre Dame head coach Charlie Weis is hoping to make a return to the NFL as an offensive coordinator.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Weis "would be interested" if the right situation were to become available. 

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

