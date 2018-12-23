Sean Lee Inactive vs. Buccaneers; Cowboys Linebacker Healthy

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys are shaking things up as they chase a playoff berth by making linebacker Sean Lee a healthy scratch for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Per NFL Network's Jane Slater, Lee won't be active in Week 16 because the Cowboys want to make better use of their depth at other positions. Lee would only be on the field for 12-15 plays since they don't use him on special teams.

The additional rest will help Lee get healthier for the playoffs if the Cowboys make it in, Slater added.

