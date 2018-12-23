Sean Lee Inactive vs. Buccaneers; Cowboys Linebacker Healthy

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 23, 2018

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee (50) defends during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
Roger Steinman/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys are shaking things up as they chase a playoff berth by making linebacker Sean Lee a healthy scratch for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Per NFL Network's Jane Slater, Lee won't be active in Week 16 because the Cowboys want to make better use of their depth at other positions. Lee would only be on the field for 12-15 plays since they don't use him on special teams.   

The additional rest will help Lee get healthier for the playoffs if the Cowboys make it in, Slater added. 

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

