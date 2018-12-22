Josh Norman, Taylor Lewan Get into Heated Altercation After Redskins vs. Titans

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman and Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan got into a heated exchange after Tennessee's 25-16 win over the Skins on Saturday in Nashville.

NBC Sports Washington provided footage of the altercation:

Troy Machir of NBC Sports Washington provided some context.

"As the game ended and players began to intermingle, Titans RB Derrick Henry attempted to make amends with Norman for a minor spat the two had late in the fourth quarter after Norman tackled Henry on a third-down run and Henry put his hand in Norman's face.

"Norman departed Henry and sat in stunned silence on the sideline. That's when Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan walked toward Norman and yelled "Get the f*** out of my stadium.'

"That's when Norman hurled his helmet at Lewan, who in turn, mocked Norman's bow-and-arrow celebration."

Lewan provided comments via Titans beat writer Terry McCormick on Norman after the game, claiming the cornerback was trying to hurt Tennessee running back Derrick Henry prior to the dust-up Machir referenced.

Norman has not spoken to the media, although Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic revealed his whereabouts postgame:

Neither player is immune to confrontations, with Norman and New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. notoriously going at it in 2015 and Lewan having a few issues with referees.

Tennessee faces the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, December 30, to close its regular season, while the Skins take on the Philadelphia Eagles.