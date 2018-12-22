Adrian Peterson Passes Eric Dickerson for 8th on All-Time Rushing Yards List

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson's surprise comeback season in 2018 includes a move up the all-time rushing yards list.

Per NFL Research, Peterson is now eighth in NFL history after passing Eric Dickerson's mark of 13,259 career rushing yards during Saturday's game against the Tennessee Titans:

The Redskins also noted this is Peterson's first 1,000 yard rushing season since 2015.

Peterson's days of being an effective NFL running back appeared to be over. He averaged 3.1 yards per carry on 193 attempts over 13 games during the 2016 and '17 seasons.

After sitting out most of the preseason waiting for an opportunity, Peterson finally signed with Washington on Aug. 21. The Redskins needed another running back after rookie Derrius Guice tore his ACL in the first preseason game on Aug. 9.

Peterson has been a critical piece for Washington's offense with 923 yards and seven rushing touchdowns on 221 carries coming into Week 16.

Now in his 12th NFL season, Peterson is carving out a path to the Hall of Fame when his career ends. He's on pace to surpass 1,000 yards for the eighth time, and he recorded the second-most rushing yards in a single season during his 2012 MVP campaign (2,097) and has led the league in rushing yards three times.